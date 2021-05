While most of our coverage about the future of AMC's The Walking Dead has focused on what's going on in front of the camera as the series heads into its 11th and final season. But for this update, we're hopping across the pond and looking at a recent development in the UK that will impact how viewers get their TWD fix. As Disney continues to shift from a traditional television approach to an emphasis on Disney+ (in this case, Star on Disney+), it announced on Monday that the Fox channel will close in the UK after 17 years of broadcasting. As of June 30, Fox will no longer broadcast on Sky and Virgin Media- which means TWD will be making the move to "The Mouse" when that happens. So if we understand this correctly, wouldn't this make Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Carol (Melissa McBride) the biggest, badass-iest "Disney Princesses" so far? No need for "saving" here, thank you very much!