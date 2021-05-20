newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hocus Pocus sequel officially summons original cast members, conjures 2022 Disney+ release

By Josh Weiss
syfy.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWitch please! The highly-anticipated sequel to 1993's Hocus Pocus has officially summoned its original cast members — Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy — back for another round of magical hijinks as the wicked Sanderson sisters. The film, which is being helmed by Anne Fletcher (27 Dresses), is set to arrive on Disney+ sometime next year, the streaming platform confirmed early Thursday afternoon.

www.syfy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Barry Josephson
Person
James Marsden
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Adam Shankman
Person
Alan Menken
Person
Anne Fletcher
Person
Amy Adams
Person
Jayma Mays
Person
Kathy Najimy
Person
Idina Menzel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Characters#Film Characters#Wicked Witches#The Witch#Hocus Pocus 2#Tigerland#Working#Enchanted#Cast Members#Child Hungry Witches#Magical Hijinks#Sanderson Sisters#Delicious Characters#Directorial Duties#Snl#Curse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesRegister Citizen

What to Watch in May: 'Pose' Final Season, New 'Star Wars' Series and Emma Stone as 'Cruella'

It’s May, and when it comes to entertainment, that means only one thing: the beginning of the summer movie season. Except maybe not this year. While theaters have started to stir back to life and resume business as usual as more of the moviegoing public gets vaccinated and feels safe returning to theaters, for the second year in a row the summer movie season has been punted a little down the road.
TV & Videosmxdwn.com

Gonzo and Pepe Announce ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ Streaming on Disney+

Disney, with help from Gonzo and Pepe, announced their latest Muppets project entitled Muppets Haunted Mansion, streaming exclusively on Disney+. The special will follow Gonzo on Halloween night being challenged to spend one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion. Disney is connecting...
MoviesCollider

Emma Stone Explains Why It’s Fun to Be a Villain in Disney’s New ‘Cruella’ Behind-the-Scenes Video

With less than a month until Cruella hits both theaters and Disney+ Premier Access, Disney has released a fresh set of character posters and a new behind-the-scenes look featuring Emma Stone. In the new video, Stone explains how much of a unique experience it is to play the iconic Disney villain, and presents new footage that shows us more of the fabulous and wicked world of Cruella.
Moviesketr.org

Disney's Live Action 'Cruella' Among Early Summer Blockbusters

Alice Reese, Herald-Banner movie critic, says more new movies will be coming out in the theaters this summer, including the live-action "Cruella" with Emma Stone, which tells the origin story of Cruella de Ville, the "101 Dalmations" character. Another well-anticipated move, especially in Texas, will be "12 Mighty Orphans," the true story of the underdog football team from the Fort Worth Masonic Home of the 1930s, and starring Luke Wilson as their coach, Rusty Russell.
TV & VideosMarietta Daily Journal

Dave Bautista joins cast of Netflix’s ‘Knives Out’ sequel

Dave Bautista, no stranger to sharp objects, is joining the cast of at least one of Netflix’s highly anticipated sequels to “Knives Out,” the star-studded, Oscar-nominated 2019 murder mystery and box office smash. No details for Bautista’s new character are available, but the wrestler-turned-leading-man has already offered a number of...
Video GamesComicBook

Borderlands Movie: Penn Jillette Joins Cast, Accidentally Reveals Spoiler

Production is already underway on the Borderlands movie and the cast only continues to grow. Now magician Penn Jillette has confirmed his involvement in the series, revealing in an episode of his podcast that he will be on set for three weeks for a small role in the film (H/T Slash Film). Speaking about his role, Jillette said: "I will be with Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Kevin Hart, and most of my scenes are with Kevin Hart. I have a very, very, very small part, I'm in like four scenes and I have like four lines."
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

Production Begins on “Disenchanted” Debuting on Disney+ in 2022!

TO THE STUDIO’S OSCAR® NOMINATED “ENCHANTED”. FILM FEATURES STORYBOOK CAST UNDER THE DIRECTION OF. JAMES MARSDEN AND IDINA MENZEL REPRISING THEIR ROLES AND. Newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino’s Dreams Come True;. 19-Year-Old Making Feature Film Debut as Morgan, Daughter to Dempsey and Adams’ Characters. Production on Disney’s live action musical comedy “Disenchanted,”...
MoviesInside the Magic

NEW ‘Disenchanted’ Details and Official Date Released on Disney+

The live-action musical comedy Enchanted, which once “Enchanted” Disney fans with a storybook fairy tale come to real life, has now officially begun production and has released a date for the sequel called “Disenchanted”. Disenchanted Details. In a Disney+ News Press Release, Disney+ shares all the details and old and...
MoviesComing Soon!

Disney Confirms Disenchanted Cast, Posts First Set Photo

Disney released the first set photo and cast details from Disenchanted with Amy Adams and director Adam Shankman posing together showing that production has begun. The Enchanted sequel will release on Disney+ at a yet-to-be-announced date. Check out the first Disenchanted set photo below:. Patrick Dempsey also got in on...
Movies/Film

‘Cruella’ Early Buzz: The Disney Villain’s Origin Story is Surprisingly Great and Full of Style

Cruella doesn’t seem to be high on anyone’s must-see list as we kick off a quiet blockbuster summer. But if the early buzz is any indicator, we’re sleeping on what could end up being one of the best live-action Disney movies inspired by one of their animated classics. The movie stars Emma Stone as the young version of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, when she was an up and coming fashionista with an axe to grind, and apparently it’s wickedly fun, packed with style, and supremely entertaining.
Beauty & Fashiondapsmagic.com

Disney Releases Character Photos for Disney’s Cruella Along with New “Becoming Cruella” Featurette

Disney has released new character photos and a new featurette ahead of the arrival of Disney’s Cruella in theaters and on Disney+ with Premiere Access (additional fee) on May 28, 2021. The film stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. It is directed by Craig Gillespie. The featurette takes a look at what it took to create the character with Emma Stone sharing about it. It also has some more clips from the film. Check it out below!
Beauty & FashionGeekTyrant

Emma Stone Lights Up The Party in New Clip From Disney's CRUELLA

Disney has shared a new clip from Cruella and it features Emma Stone in the lead role of Estella, a.k.a Cruella lighting up the party. We’ve seen parts of this scene in the trailer, but now we have a better look at how it plays out. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are going to be great in this movie.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Charlize Theron’s New Netflix Fantasy Movie Has Started Shooting

Big budget fantasy has become something of a specialty for Netflix, with many of the streaming service’s most popular original movies and TV shows fitting firmly within the confines of the genre. The Witcher, Cursed and Warrior Nun all drew in big viewing numbers, while Shadow and Bone continues to dominate the Top 10 most-watched list, and upcoming DC adaptation Sweet Tooth is shaping up to be another major hit.
MoviesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Hocus Pocus 2 and Disenchanted films tease major news

Disney devotees have been eagerly anticipating new installments of Hocus Pocus and Enchanted for decades. Now, in the era of reboots and remakes, the Mouse has granted their wish. Musical movie director Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Rock of Ages), who has a hand in both blockbusters, teased the...
Movies/Film

Superhero Bits: Mickey Rourke Lashes Out at Marvel, A Mysterious Figure on ‘The Flash’ Movie Set & More

Why is Mickey Rourke bashing Marvel while praising Law & Order: SVU? What is the Rotten Tomatoes score for Jupiter’s Legacy right now? Is Marvel already developing a sequel to Eternals? Who is the cloaked figure approaching Wayne Manor in The Flash set photos? Want a peek behind the scenes of the Black Adam set? How about a look at Jordan Fisher as Impulse in The Flash? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.