Hocus Pocus sequel officially summons original cast members, conjures 2022 Disney+ release
Witch please! The highly-anticipated sequel to 1993's Hocus Pocus has officially summoned its original cast members — Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy — back for another round of magical hijinks as the wicked Sanderson sisters. The film, which is being helmed by Anne Fletcher (27 Dresses), is set to arrive on Disney+ sometime next year, the streaming platform confirmed early Thursday afternoon.www.syfy.com