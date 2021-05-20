Hocus Pocus sequel officially summons original cast members, conjures 2022 Disney+ release

Production is already underway on the Borderlands movie and the cast only continues to grow. Now magician Penn Jillette has confirmed his involvement in the series, revealing in an episode of his podcast that he will be on set for three weeks for a small role in the film (H/T Slash Film). Speaking about his role, Jillette said: "I will be with Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Kevin Hart, and most of my scenes are with Kevin Hart. I have a very, very, very small part, I'm in like four scenes and I have like four lines."