'Raya and the Last Dragon' Filmmaker Carlos López Estrada Signs With M88 (EXCLUSIVE)

Universal Pictures International has apologized to Laverne Cox for giving her a male voice in the Italian-language version of “Promising Young Woman.”. “We are deeply grateful to Laverne and the transgender community for opening our eyes to a bias that neither we nor many in our industry had recognized,” a spokesperson from Universal Pictures International said in a statement. “While there was no malicious intent behind this mistake, we are working diligently to fix it. We have begun redubbing Ms Cox’s voice with female actors in our international territories and are pushing back release dates to ensure the correct version is available. We are sorry for the pain caused but are thankful that we can address the situation on this film and prevent similar mistakes from happening again on future projects.”