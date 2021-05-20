newsbreak-logo
'Raya and the Last Dragon' Filmmaker Carlos López Estrada Signs With M88 (EXCLUSIVE)

By Angelique Jackson
New Haven Register
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker Carlos López Estrada has signed with M88, the full-service representation firm founded by former WME partner Phillip Sun and MACRO’s Charles D. King. López Estrada is best known for directing Disney’s animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon,” released in March, starring Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina, as well as the 2018’s Sundance hit “Blindspotting,” with Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal.

