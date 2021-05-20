newsbreak-logo
US to ramp up tracking of domestic extremism on social media

By NOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security plans to ramp up social media tracking as part of an enhanced focus on domestic violent extremism. While the move is a response to weaknesses exposed by the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection, it's raising concerns about undermining Americans’ civil liberties. © Provided...

