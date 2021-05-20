US to ramp up tracking of domestic extremism on social media

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned of a “heightened threat environment across the United States” due in large part to domestic terrorists and other groups engaging in “grievance-based violence,” according to an official bulletin issued Friday. Some may be further inspired by “malign foreign influences,” including Al Qaeda and ISIS, which are aiming messages at U.S.-based homegrown violent extremists in an attempt to sow discord and encourage terror attacks, the notice said. Some “may seek to exploit the easing of COVID-19-related restrictions across the United States to conduct attacks against a broader range of targets after previous public capacity limits reduced opportunities for lethal attacks,” DHS cautioned, adding that houses of worship, crowded commercial facilities, and government buildings could face elevated risk.