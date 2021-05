Clone, the Skybound/Image comic will be getting a TV series from Skybound Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television's Skybound Galactic in a co-production with Italian company Fabula. Grams, the young Italian screenwriters' collective that wrote the Netflix Italian original Baby, will adapt Clone into a live-action series and also serve as the series' showrunners. The comic book, created by David Schulner, follows Luke Taylor, whose life is interrupted when an identical, bloodied version of himself shows up at his home. The clone tells Luke that he's one of a batch of clones who are all out to capture his pregnant wife and their unborn child, as you do. Don't you hate that when it happens?