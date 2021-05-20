newsbreak-logo
Florida State

Florida girl, 11, fended off would-be kidnapper thanks to ‘Law & Order: SVU’

By Jami Ganz
msn.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida 11-year-old who was nearly kidnapped this week escaped thanks, in no small part, to “Law & Order: SVU.”. Alyssa Bonal was waiting at her Pensacola bus stop Tuesday morning at the corner of a busy road when she spotted a man rushing toward her and, as she was playing with some homemade slime, knew to leave it on the man as evidence “like on ‘Law & Order: SVU,’” her mother, Amber Bonal, told the Pensacola News Journal Wednesday.

