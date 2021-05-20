Florida girl, 11, fended off would-be kidnapper thanks to ‘Law & Order: SVU’

In a shocking incident, a two-year-old shot his parents and wounded himself with a gun that he picked up from his parents’ nightstand on Wednesday morning, the police said.The toddler’s 25-year-old father was hit in the head and his 22-year-old mother in the leg. The incident happened at the couple’s home at New Meadows Road in West Bath, Maine, just before 8 am on Wednesday.Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry told the media that the toddler picked up the handgun that was on the nightstand and shot his father and mother and was struck by the recoil of the gun...