Amazon Prime Subscribers: Get 2 Months Of AMC Plus For $1 Right Now

By Steven Petite
Gamespot
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime members can snag a great deal right now on AMC+, the network's growing streaming service. Until May 23, Prime subscribers can get two months of AMC+ for only $1. It's a great opportunity to check out what the service has to offer. If you subscribe, AMC+ will be added as a new channel in your Prime Video hub and unlock a ton of shows and movies. This is just one of the many great deals Amazon has right now, and the retailer is sure to have even more big discounts during Prime Day next month.

