Prince William Reveals Vaccination Status, Surprisingly Swole Bicep

Meant to be! Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for 10 years, and it seems like they were a perfect match ever since they started dating. "Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her," former classmate Laura Warshauer, who attended the University of St Andrews in Scotland with the couple, told PEOPLE. "When we'd be sitting at lunch in the dining hall and the two of them would be talking, it was amazing to see how natural it was, how they had so much to say to each other. Looking back, there were all these small moments — certainly moments where I was like, 'Wow, this could really be something.'"