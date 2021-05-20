Prince William Reveals Vaccination Status, Surprisingly Swole Bicep

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleBritain’s royal family should soon reach herd immunity. This morning, Prince William revealed that he received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. “To all those working on the vaccine rollout—thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do,” wrote the prince in a shout out to Britain's socialized National Healthcare system. Certain corners of the internet, however, were fixated on the accompanying picture in which Wills had rolled up his sleeve to receive the shot. His bicep was looking noticeably swole—much more swole, in fact, than that one time we saw him playing water polo in a black speedo in college.

