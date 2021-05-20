Pickax-wielding Knoxville man facing attempted murder charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who threatened to kill his neighbor and attacked him with a pickax Tuesday. Deputies responded to the Tennova North Medical Center on May 18 for a report of a man who had been struck with a pickax. The victim told investigators his neighbor, 41-year-old Jed Elshant, knocked him to the ground at his Ridgeview Street property in northeast Knox County and struck him in the face with a pickax after saying, “You’re going to die today.”