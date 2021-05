OPINION The live cattle-supply chain from which beef is produced is multi-segmented. The largest and most widespread segment – in terms of number of market participants – are cow-calf producers that maintain mother cows and produce new calves each year. The next-largest segment by market participants is the yearling segment, in which cattle farmers and ranchers prepare yearling-age cattle for the final and smallest segment by volume of producers – the feeding segment. That last segment feeds cattle to harvest weight and sells them directly to the beef packer that produces beef. Though they are few, some ranchers are involved in all segments and sell beef directly to consumers.