Starfield will reportedly be present at E3, will not launch this year

CD Projekt Red is in the news again, but this time it’s not for the shortcomings of Cyberpunk 2077. According to a report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, one of the Lead Game Directors of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has resigned from the company. In Schreier’s report, the main reason for this sudden departure was due to an internal investigation into Tomaszkiewicz for allegations of workplace bullying. Apparently, the company had been conducting the investigation for months, and they actually came to the conclusion that Tomaszkiewicz was clear of all accusations. Tomaszkiewicz however decided to resign anyway, acknowledging that he had caused an unfortunate working environment.