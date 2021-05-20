Starfield will reportedly be present at E3, will not launch this year
Two games have been pursued by fans ever since they were announced and then seemingly vanished. The first is Elden Ring, which is simply never coming out. Time to accept it, people. But the other is Starfield. The game, announced by Bethesda at E3 2018, made waves immediately but hasn’t been seen since. However, according to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, we’re going to get a peek at Starfield soon. The game will reportedly have a teaser trailer at E3, just don’t expect a release date any time soon.www.pcinvasion.com