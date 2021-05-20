newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Starfield will reportedly be present at E3, will not launch this year

By Otto Kratky
pcinvasion.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo games have been pursued by fans ever since they were announced and then seemingly vanished. The first is Elden Ring, which is simply never coming out. Time to accept it, people. But the other is Starfield. The game, announced by Bethesda at E3 2018, made waves immediately but hasn’t been seen since. However, according to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, we’re going to get a peek at Starfield soon. The game will reportedly have a teaser trailer at E3, just don’t expect a release date any time soon.

www.pcinvasion.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Schreier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E3#Release Date#The Game Awards#Bloomberg#Bethesda Game Studios#Trailer#Rumors#Production#Elden Ring Fans#Development#Time#Check#Waves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesThe Verge

The original Xbox background is here to haunt the Xbox Series X / S

The Xbox has gone through several visual periods during its life span, from an edgy and yet somehow dorky green alien thing, to a modern look that could be described as “I know how to use Excel but I can still have fun.” But like stumbling on a Facebook album from high school, you can still hold on to a bit of the past. As spotted by senior editor Tom Warren, the original Xbox background is now an option for the Xbox Series X / S.
Businessvg247.com

More companies have been announced for this year’s digital E3 event

More companies have signed on for E3 2021. The ESA has announced more companies will take part in this year’s digital-only E3 2021. These companies are Bandai Namco, Gearbox, SEGA, Square Enix, and Xseed Games (thanks, Polygon). The companies join previously confirmed Capcom, Microsoft, Nintendo, Take-Two, and Ubisoft – which...
Video Gamessvg.com

Cyberpunk Revelation Has The Internet Fuming

In a year defined by a drawn out pandemic and economic upheaval, "Cyberpunk 2077" was still somehow one of the slowest train wrecks of 2020. After being delayed multiple times, CD Projekt's "Cyberpunk 2077" released to expectant gamers, many of whom were disappointed to find the game was full of bugs. Now, "Cyberpunk 2077" is back in the news again, thanks to a recently discovered pay gap within the company that made it.
Businessgamepressure.com

Jason Schreier on Controversy Surrounding Bonus Distribution at CD Projekt

In his latest article published on Bloomberg, Jason Schreier touched on the subject of bonuses received by the bosses of CD Projekt and how they compare to the amounts received by other employees. The disproportion is very large. Two weeks ago, CD Projekt corporate group boasted its financial results for...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

The Last of Us Remake to Fully Harness Power of PS5

A new report revealed that the upcoming The Last of Us Remake will not just be a simple “regular” update for the game. Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier recently revealed new information about the rumored upcoming TLOU Remake. He shared this information with media outlet GameReactor and emphasized that the developers behind it are working on more than a simple refresh.
Video GamesEngadget

Square Enix, Bandai Namco and Sega confirmed for this year's virtual E3

Last month, the Entertainment Software Association announced its initial plans for this year's virtual E3 conference. Unsurprisingly, Microsoft and Nintendo are participating along with major developers and publishers like Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive and Warner Bros. Games. A few big names were missing from that list, but today the ESA is filling things in: Square Enix, Bandai Namco and and Sega are will all participate in the virtual event.
Businessnintendoeverything.com

More companies confirmed for E3 2021

With E3 2021 just a few weeks away, another set of companies have been confirmed for the big digital event. Notable names include Bandai Namco, SEGA, Square Enix, and XSEED. Here’s the latest list of participants for this year’s E3:. – Bandai Namco. – Binge dot com. – Devious Eye...
Businessmxdwn.com

Report: The Witcher 3 Director Resigns from CD Projekt Red Due to Workplace Bullying Allegations

CD Projekt Red is in the news again, but this time it’s not for the shortcomings of Cyberpunk 2077. According to a report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, one of the Lead Game Directors of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has resigned from the company. In Schreier’s report, the main reason for this sudden departure was due to an internal investigation into Tomaszkiewicz for allegations of workplace bullying. Apparently, the company had been conducting the investigation for months, and they actually came to the conclusion that Tomaszkiewicz was clear of all accusations. Tomaszkiewicz however decided to resign anyway, acknowledging that he had caused an unfortunate working environment.
Video GamesIGN

Sony Registers Trademark for Xbox Exclusive Sunset Overdrive

It looks like Sony has registered a trademark for the previously Xbox-exclusive shooter Sunset Overdrive. Spotted by Nibel on Twitter, the trademark was registered at the US Patent and Trademark Office in late April. It doesn't confirm anything, but it is interesting given that Sunset Overdrive was initially exclusive to Xbox One upon its release in 2014. The game then came to PC in 2018 before Sony acquired Insomniac as a first-party PlayStation studio in 2019.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Discord Integration Coming to PlayStation Next Year

Sony has announced that it will be integrating Discord, the social network primarily used by gamers, into the PlayStation network next year after making a ‘minority investment’ in the company. Revealed in a blog post by Jim Ryan (Sony Interactive Entertainment President & CEO) Ryan explains the decision:. Together, our...
Video GamesInverse

GTA 6 leak hints Rockstar just hit a major development milestone

Another Grand Theft Auto 6 release date rumor has emerged. While insiders claim to know the release date of the next Grand Theft Auto game all of the time, Rockstar hasn’t even officially announced the game just yet. Following a new rumor about GTA 6’s development, a reliable film industry leaker lent credence by corroborating the information.
Video Gamesvg247.com

EA proclaims Battlefield 6 a “definitive next-gen experience” the same day it’s announced for last-gen consoles

The next Battlefield will be a showcase for next-gen consoles (but also run just fine on last-gen consoles). As part of its Q4 2021 and full-year earnings call overnight, EA finally stopped beating around the bush and confirmed that Battlefield 6 won’t just be a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S game, as has been communicated from the start, but will also arrive on PS4 and Xbox One.
Video GamesPosted by
IBTimes

'Starfield' Release Date News Could Disappoint Many Fans

Bethesda has not yet revealed its specific release date. Many games are rumored to arrive this year, but it looks like "Starfield" is not going to be among them if the recent statement from a video games journalist is anything to go by. "Starfield," the new space-faring title from Bethesda,...
Video GamesInverse

Jason Schreier: We need adversarial reporting on video games, ASAP

Reporters are meant to hold those in power accountable. Except, it seems, when it comes to the video games industry, where the relationship can often be described as cozy. Jason Schreier thinks that should change. “There’s this mentality that, ‘Hey, we’re all friends here!’ The press and developers and public...
Video Gameswccftech.com

The Last of Us Remake Won’t Be a Simple Resolution and Performance Upgrade – Rumor

The rumored The Last of Us remake is not going to be a simple resolution and performance upgrade, according to an online report. Game Reactor, which proved to be reliable in the past, revealed in a new report that the yet to be announced remake isn't going to be in the vein of the PlayStation 4 remaster. The PlayStation 5 remake will take advantage of the console's power and of the features seen in The Last of Us: Part II engine, improving not only graphics but a few other unspecified things.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Starfield Leak Could Confirm The Game’s 2021 Release

Disclaimer – This information has not been verified, therefore this is not factual. Xbox insider, Rand Al Thor recently affirmed that Starfield will launch exclusively for PC and Xbox consoles. The insider claims that the development of the game is close to being finished as Bethesda is now on a polishing stage.