‘Once Upon an Orchestra’ for Tots May 29 in Vero Beach

Take the whole family out into the great weather at Saturday’s “Take a Kid Fishing” event hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Vero-Treasure Coast. The two-hour event begins 9 a.m. on the pier from the Barber Bridge fishing catwalk. Organizers supply tackle, bait, prizes and even lunch. Chris Woodruff, owner of Vero Tackle and Water Sports, helps with the event every year. He said people are eager to do this and that it’s fun for everyone. “I’m surprised how many people show up,” Woodruff said. “They almost completely cover the pier here. It’s fantastic to see.” Woodruff’s business usually donates bait for the event. The event organizers are well prepared with a trailer, rods and guides to help families get started. The most common fish to be caught are mangrove snapper and sheepshead. The fish are just big enough to give the kids a good fight, Woodruff said. “They do really well,” Woodruff said. “A lot of times, it’s a kid’s first fish.” So, yes, make sure you bring your camera along as well. Making this even more appealing, the event is free. The location is ideal with benches and some shade. It gets everybody involved. “Take a Kid Fishing” registration begins 8:15 a.m. Entry is free, but limited to the first 100 families signing up. Prizes are awarded for each age bracket and a special prize is awarded for the ugliest fish. The free lunch will be served 11 a.m. to noon. This is designed for children 5 to 12 years of age. Adult supervision required. Masks are also required. Call 772-234-9585 or verokiwanis.com. Vero Tackle and Water Sports is at 3321 Bridge Plaza Dr., Vero Beach.