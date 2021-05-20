‘Once Upon an Orchestra’ for Tots May 29 in Vero Beach
Vero Beach Composer Writes Musical Story for ‘Once Upon an Orchestra’. Space Coast Symphony Orchestra string quartet entertains tykes at McKee Botanical Garden. (VERO BEACH, FL) May 17, 2021 – Two enchanting stories will come to life when a string quartet from the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra presents another installment of the popular Once Upon an Orchestra musical series for small fry at 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 29 at McKee Botanical Garden, 350 US Highway 1 in Vero Beach, 32962. Designed for preschool and kindergarten aged children, the 45-minute outdoor story time will feature “The Story of Rapunzel,” a fun work by Vero Beach composer, R. Michael Daugherty. The musical fairytale of good and evil features a witch, a prince and of course, Rapunzel. The narrated story includes musical themes for the characters and actions. Also on the short program is a fast-paced arrangement, based on a work by Mozart. Hang on tight as the string quartet follows the narrator’s “GPS” directions, to “turn right onto Viola Avenue” or “merge together and play in unison.” As the trip progresses, the directions get more and more outlandish with hilarious results. The entire program will be narrated by Space Coast Symphony Orchestra Conductor, Aaron T. Collins and will entertain and educate tots about orchestral instruments in the strings family. The musical program for children is free, with regular admission to McKee Botanical Garden. The Once Upon an Orchestra series is funded through a grant by Indian River Impact 100, an organization of women dedicated to impacting the community through transformational giving. For more information about Once Upon an Orchestra, call toll free to 855-252-7276 or visit SpaceCoastSymphony.org.veronews.com