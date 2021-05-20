newsbreak-logo
Incredible wildlife photography exhibition showcases the beauty of big cats

The Siena Awards Festival is set to return from 23 October and one of the festival highlights will be US photojournalist Steve Winter's solo exhibition 'Big Cats'. Running until 5 December, 'Big Cats' will showcase the powerful and moving wildlife photography taken to raise awareness of the plight of these critically endangered animals.

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

