Incredible wildlife photography exhibition showcases the beauty of big cats

It’s Sunday, and that means we have a themed batch of bird photos from John Avise. John’s captions are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them. Eponymous species are those named after a particular person, typically the scientist or explorer who discovered and described that species. Dozens of North American birds are eponymous. Today’s post provides several examples that involve non-Passeriforme species (next week’s post will show some eponymous members of the Passeriformes). To learn much more about each person after which a bird was named, you can do a Google search (such as “Buller, ornithologist”; or “Buller’s Shearwater”) and read the relevant Wikipedia link. Because nobody is faultless, I wonder how many of today’s eponymous names will ultimately survive the ruthless scrutiny of Critical Race Theory! All of these pictures were taken in Southern California.