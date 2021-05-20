The Closer You Get to Achieving a Dream, the Bigger the Test

LINCOLN VETO LECLAIRE December 26, 2010 – April 16, 2021 “Live Life to the Fullest. Love Openly. Grab a Ball.”. My house is not the same. I sit out on the deck to write, to remember him. The birds chirp and call to each other beneath a pale blue sky. They sing songs of spring and life and new beginnings. A neighborhood dog barks from a few houses away. Something is missing. I sit awkwardly and wait for Lincoln to lift his nose to the flutter of life around us. Satisfied, he’ll collapse by my side to do what he always does in April—wait for the bunnies to appear. But he’s not here and, instead, I’m left with all that’s left, his memory. My heart aches. Simple joys have been my winning lottery ticket for the past ten years while living with Lincoln. Now it’s time to go on living without him. How did this happen?