newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House Heads Out on Recess

By Taegan Goddard
politicalwire.com
 16 hours ago

The House of Representatives just wrapped up its final votes for the month of May and is not expected to take another vote until June 14.

politicalwire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recess#Jet Fuel#Smell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

House Republicans head to the polls

CHIPS AHOY -- Rep. Elise Stefanik is probably going to be House Republicans’ new conference chair. But of course, with the House Freedom Caucus around, there had to be a wrinkle - enter Rep. Chip Roy. Roy (R-Texas) almost certainly knows he won’t be the conference chair, but the Texas...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

‘Don’t mess with Bingo’; senators are cold to rule changes amid gambling reforms

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Changes in state rules over Bingo games in Florida may have hit a dead end Monday. The lone Senate committee charged with vetting nine pieces of gaming and gambling legislation in that chamber did not vote on the three measures related to Bingo. In the House of Representatives, the Bingo measures have no counterparts, indicating […] The post ‘Don’t mess with Bingo’; senators are cold to rule changes amid gambling reforms appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Politicsmanchesterinklink.com

Flag confusion leads to row between Sununu, Democrats

CONCORD, N.H. – This week, whether or not to put the American flag at half-staff became a point of contention between New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and New Hampshire Democrats. On Friday, Sununu announced that in accordance with U.S. President Joseph Biden’s proclamation that all flags across the U.S. and...
Idaho Statekoze.com

Governor: House recess will cause Idaho government problems

Idaho Governor Brad Little says the decision of the Idaho House to recess rather than officially adjourn like the Senate will create significant challenges for keeping state government running. In a written statement, Little says an unknown end-of-session date and important work left undone create major dysfunction in state government,...
Congress & Courtsmetrovoicenews.com

Supreme Court unanimously rules against Biden warrantless gun seizures

In a surprise unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Biden administration arguments that police can conduct warrantless searches of homes to seize guns. The ruling in the case, Caniglia v. Strom, court file 20-157, came May 17 as President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats pressed for aggressive new restrictions on Second Amendment gun ownership rights, including controversial “red flag” laws. The controversial laws allow gun seizures from law-abiding gun owners with limited due process.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Micciche: No masks in Senate

Alaska Senate President Peter Micciche said today that he is lifting the mask mandate in the Alaska Senate; when senators are at their desks they can take their face masks off. Desks in the House and Senate have been surrounded by Plexiglas since the Covid-19 virus arrived in Alaska. The...
Arizona StateWashington Post

As Arizona Republicans erupt over Trump’s lies, a big truth is exposed

In recent days, Republicans have begun offering a comical new line of spin: The very idea that Republicans remain committed to Donald Trump’s lie that his 2020 loss was illegitimate is just your imagination. Republicans do accept that President Biden was legitimately elected, say these Republicans. Good news, Republicans! If...
Congress & CourtsArgus Observer Online

Senate adjourns while House recesses, raising constitutional concerns

BOISE — In an unprecedented move Wednesday, the Idaho House recessed, to keep alive this year's legislative session — already the longest on record — while contradicting the Senate's earlier decision to adjourn. The conflicting decisions raised constitutional questions and drew an opinion from the Idaho Attorney General's Office, which suggested the House's recess may have invalidated the Senate's adjournment.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Liz Cheney rips Kevin McCarthy for withholding 'important information' about Capitol riot

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Sunday suggested that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is withholding "important information" about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. During an interview on Fox News, Cheney told host Chris Wallace that she was ousted from Republican leadership because she refused to be "complicit" in spreading former President Donald Trump's so-called "Big Lie" about the 2020 election being stolen.
Politicsidahoednews.org

Idaho Senate adjourns for the year as the House calls another recess

A political staring contest lasted late into the night Wednesday as legislators disagreed over how to wrap up the longest legislative session in Idaho history. Ultimately, the Idaho Senate voted to adjourn the 2021 legislative session for the year at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., the Idaho...
POTUSMSNBC

Why Trump could soon be ‘looking down the barrel of a federal indictment’

After a two-year legal battle, former White House Counsel Donald McGahn will answer questions about Trump’s alleged obstruction of justice. Meanwhile, Manhattan prosecutors are increasing the pressure on Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg with a new subpoena. MSNBC Legal Contributor and trial attorney Katie Phang joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss former President Trump’s legal troubles.
Income TaxAS.com

Fourth stimulus check news summary: Saturday 15 May 2021

US stimulus checks live updates: Sunday 16 May 2021. - Over 165 million third stimulus checks distributed by the IRS, worth a total of $388 billion (full details) - 460,000 'plus-up' stimulus checks in the agency's latest payment run. - IRS tax-filing deadline on Monday 17 May (how do I...
Politicskwos.com

Lawmakers already calling for a Special Session

(MissouriNet) — A group of Missouri Republicans is calling on Governor Parson to convene a special session of the Legislature to pass changes to the election process. Republican members of the Missouri House Committee on Elections and Elected Officials have written to the governor asking for the special session upon adjournment of the current session. Representative Dan Shaul, a Republican from eastern Missouri’s Imperial, chairs the committee. The members say Senate leadership has “held up” several election-related bills, including a proposed voter ID requirement, changes to the initiative petition process, and “protection from mass mail-in voting and ballot harvesting.” The regular session ends Friday.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

New stimulus check in the works? What we know about the 4th payment debate

Is Washington considering a fourth stimulus check? Since March, the IRS has made 165 million third stimulus payments and continues to send out weekly batches of checks. But some in Congress are already pushing for a fourth check, either in the form of another one-time check or as recurring payments. Others in Washington, however, say the money would be better spent elsewhere.
Louisiana StateBeaumont Enterprise

Transgender sports debate heads to the Louisiana House floor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana House will debate whether to bar transgender athletes from competing on girls’ sports teams in schools, after a committee Wednesday advanced the Senate-backed measure and moved it one step from the governor's desk. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards opposes the bill by Franklinton...
New Orleans, LAtheadvocate.com

Bill to restrict gubenatorial power heads to full House

Louisiana House Republicans charged ahead once more advancing legislation Wednesday – on a party line vote – to restrict a governor’s actions during a time of emergency. Last year, GOP representatives filed a petition to annul the emergency order and strip Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards of the powers he assumed during the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby lifting mask mandates as well as stay-at-home orders, social distancing and occupancy requirements that slowed the economy and hurt businesses. The governor responded that canceling the emergency order would endanger federal aid and sow confusion. None of the Republican majority in the state Senate signed on, causing a state district court to toss the petition as an improper statement of the Legislature.
Congress & Courtsdelawarepublic.org

Two bills expanding excused school absences clear House committee

Legislation related to expanding excused school absences made its way through the House Education Committee Wednesday. House lawmakers examined two bills to expand what would be allowed as an excused absence for public school students statewide. State Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton’s (D-Christina) bill would grant students the right to be excused...