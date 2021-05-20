newsbreak-logo
The great charade parade – Letter to the Editor

 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon, we will arrive at the great patriotic day in July, with hopefully a sigh of relief. But I have news for the mayors, parade organizers, country singers, veterans, political candidates, and chamber of commerce gurus who will once again be crowing loudly about “our democracy.” Every real democracy passes out land to families, publishes and sticks to a written law, and requires civic and science education of the youth. Democracy must have an independent judiciary, term limits and return limits, and supremacy of the legislative branch. Democracy curbs luxury, bans special privileges for the rich, and focuses heavily on public health. Democracy protects local decision-making power, uses impeachment to rein-in would-be dictators, and requires citizen oversight of government. Oh, and yes, democracy establishes broad voting rights among the people and insists on equal justice for all. In actual fact, we are doing exceedingly poorly at everything but praising outselves.

