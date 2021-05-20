The great charade parade – Letter to the Editor

Break down the walls created by government, media, others. We live in polarizing times. We are pulled every which way by media, government, our peers, and families, and in this tense situation it can be difficult to determine the truth and what you should believe in. This is not aided by our politicians and media pushing an agenda and spreading misinformation to try and achieve political gain. It is important that we as citizens are not subjecting ourselves to this misinformation and allow ourselves to be pulled into their frenzy of anger, hatred, and division. We must come together in acknowledgment of the division that politicians and media foment by pushing an agenda, and then we must commit to personal improvement in the method in which we obtain our news.