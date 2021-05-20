newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

H&P Insights: Overcoming Turbulence; STLE Meeting Opens Today; Accidentally on Purpose

By Bob Vavra
hydraulicspneumatics.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last 14 months have helped us redefine the concept of turbulence, but some engineers remember that there is still work to be done on the real definition of turbulence. As Hydraulics & Pneumatics has reported, turbulence in flight is a constant phenomenon caused by common natural forces—in particular, two counter-rotating vortices trailing behind the aircraft. These vortices can affect other aircraft.

www.hydraulicspneumatics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Mechanical Engineers#Flight Engineers#Hydraulics Pneumatics#Society Of Tribologists#Overcoming Turbulence#Simulation#Aircraft Design#Faster Computation#Mechanical Engineering#Adhesion#Extreme Conditions#Approach#Global History#Definition#Professor#Trade Show#Today#Stle Meeting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
EconomyDealerscope

CE Industry Leaders Share Their Insights on Business Today

What’s been happening in the last couple of months in your business sector? . Robin Raskin: What hasn’t been happening? The events business transformed overnight from one that was mostly in-person live events to one that was mostly online and virtual events. As we emerge from the pandemic, the scales will shift to events that are essentially digital-first, with in-person meetings that are smaller and more intimate.
Technologymissiondata.com

Insights Into Today’s UX Community

As UX Designers or Researchers, we’re frequently looking into our users’ demographics because knowing who our users are can help us serve their needs better. But do we ever stop to consider the quintessential makeup of our community? I thought it might be fun to see who is pursuing a career in User Experience, how that’s changed over the years, what advantages we have, and what challenges we are facing.
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Professor Develops Model to Shape the Future of Pasta and Sustainability

Like pasta, the pursuit of global environmental sustainability takes many shapes. In a paper titled “Morphing Pasta and Beyond,” published as the cover story in the May 2021 issues of Advanced Sciences, researchers found a way to redesign noodles as flat structures that transform into three-dimensional shapes when cooked. Considering humanity’s appetite, it is a breakthrough that could move us toward a green future.
Ann Arbor, MIdbusiness.com

U-M Harnessing Hum of Fluorescent Lights to Power Computers

A team led by researchers at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor has developed a material that could allow the property that makes fluorescent lights buzz power a new generation of more efficient computing devices. The material stores magnetic fields and is at least twice as “magnetostrictive” and far...
ChemistryNewswise

Cornell researchers see atoms at record resolution

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. – In 2018, Cornell researchers built a high-powered detector that, in combination with an algorithm-driven process called ptychography, set a world record by tripling the resolution of a state-of-the-art electron microscope. As successful as it was, that approach had a weakness. It only worked with ultrathin...
Coding & Programmingbetterprogramming.pub

10 Common JavaScript String Manipulation Methods You Should Commit to Memory

Strings often need to be manipulated to display a desired result. It is a must-have skill for the frontend. String methods are needed for validation, displaying the correct information to the end user, and much more. Here are a few strings that you should commit to memory. This way, you will no longer need to Google them all the time. I’ll also include simple and straightforward examples of when each is used.
ChemistryNewswise

Superconducting quantum material has an organic twist

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. – An interdisciplinary team of Cornell researchers has taken its breakthrough discovery – which melded the ability of soft organic materials to spontaneously self-organize with quantum materials to create superconductors with novel porous architectures – and upped the ante by designing a new cohort of these “quantum metamaterials” that can achieve superconductivity at temperatures competitive with state-of-the-art solid-state materials synthesis.
Computer Sciencetheregister.com

Boffins improve on tech that extracts DC power from ambient Wi-Fi

A research team from the National University of Singapore and Japan’s Tohoku University say they have improved on the use of spin-torque oscillators (STO) to harvest and convert Wi-Fi signals into energy through a series configuration that lit up a battery-less LED. "There is a lot of ambient Wi-Fi wasted,...
EngineeringFuturity

‘Gecko gripper’ could clean up space junk

A “gecko gripper” could clean up the millions of pieces of space junk floating in space. The gecko gripper is a mechanical attachment for a robot that can grasp surfaces using adhesive inspired by the pads of a gecko’s feet. The technology could be especially useful in space because the gecko adhesive doesn’t require any force to attach to a surface.
Corpus Christi, TXrecordstar.com

TAMUCC researchers selected to Harte Research Institute

Three Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi researchers were selected for two-year appointments with the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies as a part of its inaugural HRI Fellows program. The program, which selected scholars from across disciplines at TAMU-CC, promotes transdisciplinary research projects at HRI and the University. The...
ScienceNewswise

A "Horizon Strategy" Framework for Science and Technology Policy

Newswise — The current U.S. innovation model has in multiple respects fallen short in the face of today’s technology competition challenges, including from the state-sponsored technology strategy China is employing in support of its geopolitical objectives. In a new report, MITRE experts outline a framework for federal investment in science and technology.
Electronicsmypmp.net

Bell Labs: Trapper 24/7 iQ

Never check an empty trap again with Bell Laboratories’ smart rodent monitoring multiple-catch trap, the Trapper 24/7 iQ. This trap, which is a part of Bell’s iQ product line-up, is powered by Bell Sensing Technologies (BST). Technicians are now able to collect data at their accounts that shows when and where mice are traveling, and instantly capture proof of service and the identification of which devices have activity. Trapper 24/7 iQ traps can be easily accessed via the sliding lid; the strong, durable polycarbonate material will not rust in rugged environments.
SciencePhys.org

New study presents evaporation-driven transport control of small molecules along nanoslits

Microfluidic chips hold great promise for unparalleled applications in pathogen detection and cancer diagnosis. Such devices often require nanoscale thin films for the filtering of liquid samples, as well as power devices or chemical stimuli that control its flow direction. However, many challenges still remain with most precedent mechanisms, including complicated fabrication processes, limitations of materials, and undesired damage on samples.
Los Angeles, CAUSC News

Ph.D. Students Antonina Maxey and Natalie Khalil Awarded NSF Graduate Research Fellowships

The Department of Biomedical Engineering students will pursue research to broaden our understanding of heart attacks and how the cells of the uterus function. Ph.D. students in the USC Viterbi Department of Biomedical Engineering, Antonina (Nina) Maxey and Natalie Khalil have been awarded prestigious Graduate Research Fellowships from the National Science Foundation. The competitive five year fellowships honor outstanding graduate student researchers with financial support, including an annual stipend of $34,000.
ChemistryScience Now

Soft anharmonic phonons and ultralow thermal conductivity in Mg(Sb, Bi) thermoelectrics

The candidate thermoelectric compounds Mg3Sb2 and Mg3Bi2 show excellent performance near ambient temperature, enabled by an anomalously low lattice thermal conductivity (κl) comparable to those of much heavier PbTe or Bi2Te3. Contrary to common mass-trend expectations, replacing Mg with heavier Ca or Yb yields a threefold increase in κl in CaMg2Sb2 and YbMg2Bi2. Here, we report a comprehensive analysis of phonons in the series AMg2X2 (A = Mg, Ca, and Yb; X = Bi and Sb) based on inelastic neutron/x-ray scattering and first-principles simulations and show that the anomalously low κl of Mg3X2 has inherent phononic origins. We uncover a large phonon softening and flattening of low-energy transverse acoustic phonons in Mg3X2 compared to the ternary analogs and traced to a specific Mg-X bond, which markedly enlarges the scattering phase-space, enabling the threefold tuning in κl. These results provide key insights for manipulating phonon scattering without the traditional reliance on heavy elements.
Berkeley, CANewswise

Science Snapshots

Deep Forest Soils Lose Carbon as Temperatures Climb. Study shows even the large, old, and presumably stable stores of soil carbon are vulnerable to warming and could form positive feedbacks to climate change. -By Julie Chao. A new study led by Berkeley Lab has provided the first physical evidence that...