H&P Insights: Overcoming Turbulence; STLE Meeting Opens Today; Accidentally on Purpose
The last 14 months have helped us redefine the concept of turbulence, but some engineers remember that there is still work to be done on the real definition of turbulence. As Hydraulics & Pneumatics has reported, turbulence in flight is a constant phenomenon caused by common natural forces—in particular, two counter-rotating vortices trailing behind the aircraft. These vortices can affect other aircraft.www.hydraulicspneumatics.com