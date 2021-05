New Franklin’s baseball team picked up its 12th win of the season Thursday night at home by beating the Sweet Springs Greyhounds 12-7. The Bulldogs, 12-4 on the season, trailed Sweet Springs early on in the ball game as the Greyhounds led 2-1 after the first. However, one run in the third and two in the fourth gave New Franklin its first lead of the ball game at 4-2. Meanwhile, after Sweet Springs plated another run in the fifth, New Frankllin came back and broke the game open with eight runs in the bottom half of the inning to go up 12-3. Sweet Springs would add three more runs in the sixth and one again in the seventh to cut the lead back to five.