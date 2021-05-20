Alda man sentenced for threatening protester last year

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The case against an Alda man who threatened a protester in Grand Island last June has come to an end. Bobby Williamson was sentenced Wednesday in Hall County District Court to five years of probation for each of his crimes. The 43-year-old was convicted on two felony counts of terroristic threats as well as attempt of a class 2 felony after he pleaded no contest to the charges. His sentence will be served concurrently.