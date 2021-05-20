newsbreak-logo
Knox County, KY

Property owner files eviction notice against defunct fire department

By Jeff Ledington
nolangroupmedia.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stinking Creek Fire Department was ordered to vacate their fire station within seven days in court last Monday. An eviction notice dated April 26 states that “due to continued destruction and vandalism of the property we are exercising our rights to eviction. Also, unknown occupants residing in the structure is a direct violation of the terms of the lease.” The notice stated that a forcible detainer would be filed if the property as not vacated by May 3.

www.nolangroupmedia.com
