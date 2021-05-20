Knox County BOE approves 'do-over' year, students can also attend Step Up Academy this summer
KNOX COUNTY—The Knox County Board of Education will be accommodating students wishing to have a “do-over” year for the 2021-22 school year. In March, Gov. Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 128 into law, a bill that created the Supplemental School Year Program, an emergency legislation allows any K-12 student enrolled during the 2020-2021 school year to use the 2021-2022 school year as a supplemental year to retake or supplement courses the student already has taken. SB 128 specifically states that the supplemental year is for students to re-take or supplement courses previously taken during the 2020-2021 year, not to simply gain an additional year in the public school system to explore new coursework.www.thetimestribune.com