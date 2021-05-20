How POWERPUFF GIRLS’ ‘Rowdyruff Boys’ Majorly Upped the Stakes
In 1998, when superheroes were far from mass-market entertainment, The Powerpuff Girls exploded onto the scene. Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup instantly became some of the most beloved characters on Cartoon Network. The series managed quite a legacy: a six-season original run; a theatrically released movie; a 2016 reboot; and the currently in-production live-action adaptation for The CW. And in the process, The Powerpuff Girls helped usher in a few enduring tropes within the realm of storytelling. Among them: the near-death experience and subsequent resurrection.nerdist.com