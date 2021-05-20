How POWERPUFF GIRLS’ ‘Rowdyruff Boys’ Majorly Upped the Stakes

One thing that's been a bit of a trademark for The Conjuring universe of movies is their interconnectivity. The first film in the series introduced the evil Annabelle doll to audiences, an appearance so successful that it would see her appear in three movies of her own while also returning in The Conjuring 2 very briefly; even that sequel would further spread the universe with the demon Valak appearing in the 2016 film and later their own movie, The Nun. For the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It however don't expect any familiar faces in the form of its demons.