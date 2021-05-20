newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

How POWERPUFF GIRLS’ ‘Rowdyruff Boys’ Majorly Upped the Stakes

By Christy Admiraal
nerdist.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1998, when superheroes were far from mass-market entertainment, The Powerpuff Girls exploded onto the scene. Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup instantly became some of the most beloved characters on Cartoon Network. The series managed quite a legacy: a six-season original run; a theatrically released movie; a 2016 reboot; and the currently in-production live-action adaptation for The CW. And in the process, The Powerpuff Girls helped usher in a few enduring tropes within the realm of storytelling. Among them: the near-death experience and subsequent resurrection.

nerdist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Raimi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Black Girls#White Girls#The Cw#Cartoon Network#Powerpuff#The Rowdyruff Boys#Mcu#Dc#Superheroes#Superhero Stories#Villains#Tropes#Film#Adaptation#Storytelling#Puppy Dog Tails#Superpowered Children#Franchises#Townsville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Comicsnerdist.com

Remembering the Overlooked POWERPUFF GIRLS Z Anime

The Powerpuff Girls is on everyone’s mind once again thanks to the upcoming CW reboot. The network that turned the wholesome world of Archie Comics into one of cults, serial killers, and not-so-secret sex bunkers is taking a crack at everyone’s favorite super-powered kindergarteners. The live-action Powerpuff promises to show us the girls as disillusioned young adults, dealing from the trauma of having their childhoods dedicated to being superheroes. The lunacy of this reboot got me thinking of the first time the trio got a major reimagining. This relatively little-known part of Powerpuff Girls history was an anime called Powerpuff Girls Z.
Moviescomicmix.com

Geoffrey Arend Relishes Voicing a JSA Villain

Geoff Arend provides the voice of Charles Halstead in the current entry in the DC Universe Movies canon, Justice Society: World War II. Arend, best known for his work on Madame Secretary, also voiced one of the Dark Knight’s most complicated nemeses in Batman: Hush. He is highly regarded for his work as a series regular on the long-running Madam Secretary and Body of Proof, as well as having featured roles in the popular films 500 Days of Summer and Garden State.
MoviesGizmodo

Aqua Teen Hunger Force

Some of your favorite weird, unforgettable animated shows are coming back in a major way. Adult Swim just announced it’s producing feature length films based on Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse and The Venture Bros. The films will first be released on Blu-ray and VOD then, 90 days later, premiere...
TV & VideosMarietta Daily Journal

What to watch: Catch up on ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ or start the new Star Wars series ‘The Bad Batch’

Wondering what to watch this week? Check out these film and TV recommendations. Ah, the merry month of May — perfect for Swedish filmmaker Roy Andersson’s latest and perhaps final musings on what it means to live, suffer, endure. And it’s a comedy! Bone-dry, 76 minutes in length, it comprises meticulous vignettes ranging from young women dancing outside a roadside café to Hitler cowering in his bunker to a priest losing faith in his one true God: a bottle of spirits. A new documentary on Andersson, “Being a Human Person,” finds the ailing auteur struggling with alcoholism and its role in his creative life; all his films, Andersson says, are about self-confidence and humankind’s crippling deficit in that regard. Ashen-toned, dourly witty and visually singular in the moving-tableau design of all his work. (VOD, including siskelfilmcenter.org; facets.org; and musicboxtheatre.com) — Michael Phillips.
ComicsComicBook

Savage Dragon Creator Says He Would Let Invincible Use the Character Under the Right Circumstances

Earlier this month, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman ruled out appearances by Image Comics characters he does not already own -- but one of Kirkman's favorite Image characters, the superfreak cop known as Dragon, might not be completely off the table. That's according to Savage Dragon creator Erik Larsen, who created the character and owns the rights. Speaking with fans on Facebook, Larsen said that he would consider allowing Kirkman to use Dragon in the right circumstances. The comments came in response to an article speculating as to how "Invincible War," a major story arc that brought characters like Dragon, Spawn, and Witchblade in to help save the Earth, might play out differently on TV.
TV SeriesComicBook

Castlevania Reveals New Poster To Hype Season Four

Castlevania's fourth and final season is only a few days from arriving on Netflix, promising to bring an end to the story of Trevor Belmont and his fellow vampire hunters as they attempt to prevent the resurrection of Dracula and new threats emerging in his absence, and Netflix has decided to unleash a new poster to get fans hyped for the big return of the series. With the forces of Carmilla and Isaac threatening to swallow the world, season four is promising some unholy encounters for the likes of Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard, who had quite the journey in season three.
TV SeriesICV2

WARNERMEDIA, DISCOVER MERGER TALKS; 'LOKI' CLIP; 'SNAKE EYES' TRAILER; 'MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE' PICS; 'ULTRAMAN' FEATURE; REGINA KING ON 'BITTER ROOT'

A big corporate move leads the geek showbiz news, which we round up here. AT&T is in talks to combine WarnerMedia with Discover Inc. in a transaction that would leave a separate publicly traded company owned by AT&T and Discovery shareholders, according to Bloomberg. The combined company would be led by Discover CEO David Zaslav, with WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar in charge of the company’s streaming channels (HBO Max and Discovery+, for two), according to Variety. AT&T has been selling assets to reduce debt; it recently sold Crunchyroll to Funimation for $1.175 billion (see "Funimation Gets Crunchyroll").
TV SeriesJournal Tribune

Amazon hits another super hero home-run with gory, funny, INVINCIBLE

Amazon Prime’s INVINCIBLE aired over the course of these past two months and is now available to stream in it’s entirety. And you will watch the entire 8-episode run in one night and beg for more. Adapted from Robert Kirkman’s 2000’s superhero subversion comic, INVINCIBLE has a bright color palette,...
Comicsculturedvultures.com

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train REVIEW – Absolutely Astonishing Anime

Taking place directly after the events of the first season, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is the next chapter in Tanjiro’s story. Along with his companions Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke, they embark on a mission with master swordsman Hashira Rengoku, where they investigate a train where humans have reportedly been going missing.
MoviesMovieWeb

Watch the First 15 Minutes of Army of the Dead Before It's Too Late

If you want to watch the first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, it's now streaming for free to watch on YouTube. On Friday, May 14, the zombie movie will be released in select theaters in the United States, followed by a wider release on Netflix on May 21. To get fans hyped more for the release, whether it's on the big screen or on Netflix, the streamer has put the opening scenes on YouTube. You can watch the video below before it goes offline after 32 hours.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Mindless But Entertaining Space Horror Movies

Marvelous Videos presents mindless but entertaining space horror movies…. We fear the unknown, and nothing elicits a greater fear of the unknown then the vast infinite abyss that is space. What lies behind the stars? What other sentient beings exist?. As H.P. Lovecraft put it, “The most merciful thing in...
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

The Flash: Sasha Calle suits up as Supergirl in stunning image

The Girl of Steel arrives on the big screen in The Flash and this awesome image highlights why fans are so excited to see Sasha Calle in the role. The DC Extended Universe is preparing to introduce movie fans to the multiverse – a concept that comic book fans are very familiar with. Warner Bros.’ shared universe of superheroes hopes to do with a film that has been on the horizon for quite some time: The Flash.
Violent Crimeswegotthiscovered.com

The Flash Movie Will Reportedly Have Multiple Villains

At long last, cameras are finally rolling on The Flash after the project spent six and a half years stuck in development hell, with the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut locked in to hit theaters in November of next year. Shooting is currently underway in England, with set photos recently leaking online that showed a return to Burghley House, which was used as the exterior location for Wayne Manor in Tim Burton’s two Batman movies.
TV Serieshiplatina.com

‘Gordita Chronicles’ Comedy Series About Dominican Family Picked up by HBO Max

Latinx representation in Hollywood is limited and especially now on television and we can a new comedy centered on an immigrant Dominican family living in Miami to the short list. The series, Gordita Chronicles, is set to premiere on HBO Max and is inspired by the life of writer Claudia Forestieri (Selena: The Series) and will be directed by Eva Longoria. It centers on Carlota “Cucu” Castelli, who will be played by newcomer Olivia Goncalves, Deadline reported, described as “a willful 12-year-old Dominican immigrant with a heart of gold.”
MoviesComicBook

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Won't Feature Returning Demons

One thing that's been a bit of a trademark for The Conjuring universe of movies is their interconnectivity. The first film in the series introduced the evil Annabelle doll to audiences, an appearance so successful that it would see her appear in three movies of her own while also returning in The Conjuring 2 very briefly; even that sequel would further spread the universe with the demon Valak appearing in the 2016 film and later their own movie, The Nun. For the upcoming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It however don't expect any familiar faces in the form of its demons.
TV SeriesComicBook

MODOK: Stilt-Man One of Only Characters Marvel Wouldn't Let Hulu Series Use

When Marvel's MODOK hits Hulu later this month, it's going to be packed to the brim with cameos from all over the Marvel Universe. Fans already know Jon Hamm is appearing as Iron Man, and the latest teaser showed a snippet of a scene involving Fin Fang Foom. Despite featuring a combination of characters from both the A and Z-lists, Stilt-Man is one character that won't appear. That's right, matter how much you beg and plead, MODOK won't feature the beloved Daredevil and Spider-Man villain.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Godzilla Ride Video Brings Ghidorah Into Play

MonsterVerse fans haven’t seen or heard from Ghidorah since the beast was slain at the end of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Though its legacy was present in the story for Godzilla vs. Kong, there hasn’t been much life in the old beast since Godzilla conquered it, becoming the alpha Titan in the 2019 film. Well, if you’ve been missing that three-headed menace, then you’d better get ready to head out to Japan, as a new Godzilla ride is bringing Ghidorah back into play, bringing riders up close and personal to both Titans in the process.
MoviesPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

The 10 Worst Horror Movies Clichés

Campy horror movies can definitely be fun to watch. That being said, there are quite a few recurring tropes that are characteristic of the genre. A junky old car that won’t start? Check. A creepy doll with demonic intentions? Definitely. A dramatic chase scene that results in the protagonist falling face-first? You bet.