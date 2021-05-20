Embracer Group Looking to Buy Over 150 Gaming Companies, 20 Are in “Late-Stage Talks”

There seems to be a subscription for everything these days — essential items, entertainment, clothing, groceries, snack foods, pet supplies, the list goes on and on. In fact, 81 percent of the U.S. population has a subscription, according to PYMNTS 2021 Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, up 12 percent from last year. Moreover, 34 percent of all subscribers (14 million U.S. consumers) have signed up for at least one new subscription plan since the pandemic began and the number of consumers with retail subscriptions has increased by 99 percent since 2020.