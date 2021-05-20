Embracer Group Looking to Buy Over 150 Gaming Companies, 20 Are in “Late-Stage Talks”
Are you under the impression Embracer Group (formerly THQ Nordic) may eventually ease off on the acquisitions? That at some point they’ll finally have enough studios? Well, think again! Around six months ago we reported that Embracer was in acquisition talks with over 100 developers/publishers and shortly afterward they announced the purchase of Gearbox Software, Aspyr Media, and Easybrain. Well, things have only ramped up further since then.wccftech.com