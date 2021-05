Americans who resisted wearing masks when they were urged to also were less inclined to get a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Kaiser Family Foundation data. The data, provided to Bloomberg Law, found that 13% of those who wear a mask some of the time or never said they had gotten vaccinated, compared with 34% of those who wear a mask all or most of the time. Half of non-mask wearers said they would “definitely not” get vaccinated, versus 7% of those who wear masks regularly, according to a survey taken the week of March 15.