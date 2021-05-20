Ruthy Hebard turns in big in night in first start of season

Sabrina Ionescu may have stolen the WNBA limelight over the first week of the season, but a former Oregon teammate made sure she wasn't forgotten on Wednesday night. Ruthy Hebard made her first start of the 2021 season, and seventh of her career, in the team's 85-77 win over the Atlanta Dream. Back in the starting lineup, Hebard nearly set career-bests in both scoring and rebounding, recording her second professional double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.