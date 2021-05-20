newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ruthy Hebard turns in big in night in first start of season

By Erik Skopil
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSabrina Ionescu may have stolen the WNBA limelight over the first week of the season, but a former Oregon teammate made sure she wasn't forgotten on Wednesday night. Ruthy Hebard made her first start of the 2021 season, and seventh of her career, in the team's 85-77 win over the Atlanta Dream. Back in the starting lineup, Hebard nearly set career-bests in both scoring and rebounding, recording her second professional double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
199K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sabrina Ionescu
Person
Ruthy Hebard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Liberty#Big Night#Espn#The Atlanta Dream#Wnba Draft#Sky#Espn#Game#Career Bests#Stolen#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBASportsGrid

Jaren Jackson Jr. to Make First Start of the Season

Jaren Jackson Jr. is set to make his first start since August 3, 2020, when the Memphis Grizzlies play the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Jackson Jr. suffered a torn meniscus in the NBA’s post-season bubble last season and couldn’t return until April 21. https://twitter.com/thefishnation/status/1391153059687026690. Jackson Jr. has been effective when...
NBANBA

Blazers Host Fans, Lakers Friday Night For The First Time This Season

Rip City, welcome back to Moda Center. For the first time since March 2020, the Portland Trail Blazers will play in front of their home crowd when they host the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night in a game with serious playoff implications for both teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
BasketballPosted by
Daily Herald

Liberty downs Fever for first 2-0 start since 2016 season

INDIANAPOLIS -- Betnijah Laney scored 20 points and Sabrina Ionescu scored 12 and New York beat Indiana 73-65 on Sunday. Michaela Onyenwere scored 11 points and Jazmine Jones 10 for New York, which hasn't won its first two games to start a season since 2016. After Kelsey Mitchell's 3-pointer brought...
NBACBS Sports

Raptors' Jalen Harris: Getting first start of season

Harris will start Thursday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. Harris is set to make his first start of the season as Toronto threw out an unexpected starting lineup. Over the last five games, he's averaging 8.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 triples per game.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Jevon Carter: Making first start of season

Carter will start Sunday's finale against the Spurs. The Suns are resting Chris Paul and Devin Booker, so Cameron Payne and Carter are starting in the finale. In the seven games this season that Carter has seen at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals. Sunday is his first start of the season.
NHLspokanechiefs.com

Beaupit’s big night not enough as Chiefs fall 3-0 to Seattle in season finale

Kent, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs wrapped up the 2020-21 Western Hockey League season on Sunday night as rookie Spokane goaltender Mason Beaupit recorded 55 saves, but the Chiefs fell 3-0 to the Seattle Thunderbirds. Seattle did all of their damage in the second period, including a power play score...
NBASportsnet.ca

As trying season nears end, Raptors' focus turns to recharging for big summer

TORONTO – With just one game left in their season, the Toronto Raptors’ off-season plan is coming together, but beyond anything else, this is a team that’s looking for a little well-deserved time off. “The plan first is to get everyone away and relax, regenerated and rejuvenated,” said Raptors coach...
Lake Geneva Regional News

Big Foot and Bay win in first week of baseball season

The Big Foot and Williams Bay baseball teams each picked up a win and a loss last week. The Chiefs kicked off the season with an April 27 home game against Evansville and won 10-1. Evansville scored one run in the second inning, then three in the third for a...
MLSchatsports.com

PORvSEA Starting XI: Strong lineup for first Cascadia match of the season

Head Coach Brian Schmetzer fields the same starting lineup from Sounders FC’s emphatic 3-0 win over the LA Galaxy for today’s afternoon clash with the Portland Timbers (12:00 p.m. PT; ABC, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM) at Providence Park. Here is your Delta Starting XI:. Lineup Notes. Today's...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Why Cubs' Ian Happ Might Find Turning Point in Season First

Why season first might be turning point for struggling Happ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It took until the middle of May, but Cubs center fielder Ian Happ finally reached a season first Sunday in Detroit that might suggest his miserable start to the season is about to turn around.
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz End First Quarter On Big Run After Slow Start

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz ended the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings on a 15-0 run after a very slow start to the game on Sunday night. The Sacramento Kings held a 25-13 lead with 3:08 left in the first quarter when the Utah Jazz ended the opening period on a 15-0 run.
Sportschatsports.com

#5 UW Softball “awarded” 16th overall seed

Washington’s road to the 2021 WCWS far tougher than even the most pessimistic person could have imagined. Picked to earn a national seed between 7 and 11 by basically every projection, the Huskies (41-11, 18-5 Pac-12) were named the #16 overall seed for the upcoming NCAA Softball Tournament, barely high enough to bring next weekend’s regional round to Seattle, never mind a Super Regional.
MLBchatsports.com

Jarred Kelenic has Mariners 'excited' as first MLB homer keys big night

SEATTLE -- At two minor league levels, the first hit for prized Seattle prospect Jarred Kelenic was a home run. Same start in the majors. Kelenic made his first career hit extra memorable with a two-run homer and later added a pair of doubles, leading the Mariners to a 7-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.
Tucumcari, NMQuay County Sun

Track season starts Saturday

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have adversely affected participation in Tucumcari's sports programs. Track and field is no different. When Tucumcari's track season begins at 9 a.m. Saturday with the Rattlers Relays at Rattler Stadium, coach Wayne Ferguson estimates he'll have only 15 boys and four girls participating. Spring...
NBAPosted by
Daily News

Liberty, Sabrina Ionescu tip-off 2021 campaign against Indiana Fever in inaugural season at Barclays

It’s been almost a year since Sabrina Ionescu last played with the Liberty. After injuring her ankle against the Atlanta Dream in last summer’s WNBA bubble season in Bradenton, Fla., Ionescu returns this year with renewed purpose. The 2020 top overall pick wants to bring a winning culture back to one of the league’s original franchises. She and the Liberty tip off that campaign — the WNBA’s 25th ...