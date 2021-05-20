newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

AnnaLynne McCord and Shenae Grimes Promise to Continue to Spill on ‘90210’ Feud as They Put ‘Trauma’ Behind Them

By Sarah Hearon
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 11 hours ago

AnnaLynne McCord and Shenae Grimes-Beech are finally opening up about their highly publicized feud on the set of 90210, but don’t expect the BFFs to jump on the rewatch podcast trend and revisit their West Beverly days.

“It was never a conversation. I know that’s so trendy right now. I mean, we didn’t even watch the show when we were on it [and it] was airing live,” Grimes-Beech, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the former costars’ Dear Media podcast, “Unzipped.”

McCord, 33, subsequently joked, “It did occur to me, like, ‘How would I like to create trauma in Shenae’s life? Oh, let’s do a rewatch [podcast].’ … Like, remember that was the time I was ignoring you and didn’t say anything but the lines to you?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7leB_0a5qPb8t00
Shenae Grimes and AnnaLynne McCord. Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Degrassi: The Next Generation alum added that her behind-the-scenes memories of the Beverly Hills, 90210, reboot — which ran on The CW from 2008 to 2013 — are “blurred.”

“That’s something I think I do, just like meant to protect my own mental health is I block out giant chunks of my life and behind-the-scenes of 90210 is definitely one of them,” Grimes-Beech explained. “I have, like, vague memories here and there, but I honestly, I don’t think I’d be able to, like, walk you through episodes.”

During the first episode of “Unzipped,” which drops every Wednesday, Grimes-Beech and McCord, who played Annie Wilson and Naomi Clark, respectively, revealed that one of their costars — who remained nameless — enlisted the cast to confront Grimes-Beech in her trailer for an “intervention” about her alleged behavior during season 1. While McCord was present for the drama, she told Grimes-Beech that she didn’t know that the group was there to confront the Canadian actress. The two women, who buried the hatchet the day they filmed the 90210 series finale, never discussed the incident until the night before they recorded “Unzipped” for the first time.

“Once [90210] ended, it’s taken a long time to reposition ourselves in the public’s mind and start to disassociate from that show. … I tied my own identity so closely to that series because … it happened during the most formative years of my life,” Grimes-Beech told Us. “And that took me a long time to mentally process and emotionally digest the trauma that came from parting ways with that series. I’m all about moving forward and moving up and onward and all the rest of it. And I’m finally in a place where I am so, so grateful for that chapter of my life. And I, like, hold it so near and dear to my heart that, like, you don’t want to f—k with a good thing. It took me a long time for it to be a good thing in my world.”

McCord added, however, that they will “obviously drop little nuggets” about 90210 on their podcast, which Grimes-Beech agreed with. The Let’s Get Physical alum added that the pair want to show “redemption” is possible as they tackle cancel culture on their podcast.

“People are 20 and do 20-year-old things and they shouldn’t be held accountable to the extent that the rest of their life is ruined because of something they did when they were 20,” McCord explained. “We should have a way to heal and move forward, see someone for their growth potential, and not just write everybody off in society.”

Grimes-Beech added there’s “so much about AnnaLynne” that she wishes she saw in herself.

“She’s got this magnetic persona and so much confidence and all of the things that make you, like, have to watch her when she’s in a room, whether you like her or not,” she told Us. “It’s not like something happened and we made up and it was all happy days. It was, like, we just slowly started to both bring our walls down at the same time and fall back in love with what had initially made us connect in the very beginning. And that’s only gotten deeper and broader ever since then as we’ve continued to grow up.”

And as different as the two ladies are, they were both quick to agree on their dream “Unzipped” guest — Russell Brand.

“He’s just brilliant, he’s so unbelievably intelligent it is insane,” McCord said. “And he knows so much about so many different things, and he doesn’t care at all. … He’s going to go there. And that’s really what ‘Unzipped’ is about.”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shenae Grimes
Person
Annalynne Mccord
Person
Russell Brand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Episodes#Show Time#Cw#Canadian#Love#Physical Alum#Conversation#Reboot#20 Year Old Things#Contestants#Redemption#Vague Memories#Unzipped#Beverly Hills#Trauma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Florida StateFirst Showing

AnnaLynne McCord in Florida Crime Drama 'Feral State' New Trailer

"There's a fine line between poverty and prosperity. All I see is the forgotten…" Vertical Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for Feral State, a gritty crime thriller set in Florida. "Tucked far away from the white sandy beaches and amusement parks is a Florida that few outsiders ever see. Nestled alongside the gator infested swamps and rundown trailer parks lives a charismatic grifter and self-proclaimed 'father of the forgotten' named Mack Monroe." A small misfit gang of runaways and orphans are taken in by a dark and charismatic father figure who together wreak havoc throughout swamps and the trailer parks of central Florida. On their tail is Detective Ellis, played by AnnaLynne McCord. A young new arrival in their gang causes everything to start to fall apart. The cast includes Ronnie Gene Blevins as Mack, with Octavio Pisano, Veronica Burgess, Donnell Siler, Kacey Fisher, & Jasmine Tamposi. This is worth a look.
Mental HealthMindBodyGreen

6 Truths About Dissociative Identity Disorder, From AnnaLynne McCord's Public Diagnosis

When 90210 actress and activist AnnaLynne McCord said she wanted to film her session with me discussing her dissociative identity disorder (DID) diagnosis, I was thrilled. DID, formerly known as multiple personality disorder, is one of the most complex and misunderstood psychiatric conditions. People with the disorder experience tremendous amounts of shame and often suffer in silence for years before getting a diagnosis.
CelebritiesPopculture

Danny Trejo Reveals Initial Thoughts About Being on 'The Masked Singer' (Exclusive)

After Danny Trejo was unmasked as the Racoon this past March on FOX's hit series The Masked Singer, the beloved actor, activist and restauranteur is sharing his initial thoughts of appearing on the reality competition. Hopping on board for Season 5 of the singing series, the Machete star sang his heart out to an exciting rendition of "Wild Thing" by The Troggs before he was eliminated and reveals to PopCulture.com exclusively that the experience was not only humbling but one he sincerely appreciated for its unique experience.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Not to Alarm You, but John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Are Reportedly Dating

Attention all John Mulaney lovers, this one's for you: Approximately 48 hours after filling to divorce his wife, Anna Marie Tendler—who he's been married to for six whole years, by the way—John is allegedly in a brand new relationship! According to People, John is reportedly dating Olivia Munn, which TBH feels like one of the most random and mind-boggling celebrity relationships to come out of 2021 (sorry, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker easily take first place).
TV & Videos/Film

Elon Musk’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Had Everybody and Their Mother But Only a Couple Great Sketches

Well, Saturday Night Live was hosted by Elon Musk this weekend, and it went about as well as you’d expect when a billionaire business magnate without any real performance experience or natural charisma hosts a sketch comedy show. That’s not to say it was downright terrible. In fact, it went a little better than I expected. But this is the perfect example of how an episode of SNL can be stilted by a host with very little comedic intuition, even if the host is more than willing to have a little fun.
Celebritiestwincitieslive.com

Behind the Scenes with Paul McGuire Grimes

During the past year, we have gotten to see inside the homes of many of our guests. One of the most interesting has got to be Paul McGuire Grimes…or, at least the room we’ve seen! Not only were we captivated by his collection of DVD’s but the stars he has been interviewing can’t get enough of them either.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Oprah Winfrey recalls 'big mistake' from early celebrity interview

Oprah Winfrey has recalled the "big mistake" she made while interviewing Sally Field. Early in her career, she was urged by bosses to ask the actress an awkward question about her co-star Burt Reynolds, whom she starred with in the likes of 'Smokey and the Bandit' - while she also dated the late big screen icon for a number of years.
Celebritiesmansworldindia.com

Seth Rogen Has Decided Not To Work With James Franco Anymore

Seth Rogen and James Franco are frequent co-stars and collaborators, who have given us films like The Disaster Artist, The Interview, This Is The End and more. While the duo is a hit when working together, Rogen has opened up about his decision of not working with Franco anymore. The decision came as a result of allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour implied on the Spider-Man actor.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Grimes Hospitalized for Suffering Panic Attack Days After SNL Cameo

Grimes is including her fans on her mental health journey. On Tuesday, May 11, the 33-year-old-singer shared to Instagram that she had ended up in the hospital on May 10 after suffering a panic attack. Her post included a pair of photos of herself posing with Miley Cyrus while backstage at Saturday Night Live for the May 8 episode. Miley was the musical guest of the installment hosted by Grimes' longtime boyfriend, Elon Musk, and Grimes herself had a few lines during a cameo as Princess Peach in a Nintendo-themed sketch. "Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the...