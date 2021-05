Tucked away in the Monterey pines on 22 secluded acres, the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa on Del Monte Golf Course is surrounded by the beautiful scenery of the Central Coast and just minutes from legendary Route 1. In March, Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa revealed its property-wide transformation which included 560 redesigned guestrooms and suites, reimagined public spaces, and the addition of a new signature restaurant and market.