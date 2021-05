The Tecumseh Savage track team went to the Regional Track Meet at Plainview last Saturday and ran away with several qualifying for the State Meet this Saturday at Catoosa. Anthony O'Guinn hurdled his way to State as he claimed the Regional Championship in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.99. O'Guinn also qualified in 300-meter hurdles in 43.91 for a 4th-place finish.