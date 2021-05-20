newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drew Barrymore’s Shares How a ‘Racy’ Text to Cameron Diaz Accidentally Got Sent to a Teenager

By Eliza Thompson
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 hours ago

Like most people, Drew Barrymore has accidentally texted the wrong person. Unlike most people, she was trying to contact Cameron Diaz — and someone very different got the message.

Celebrities Who Were Childhood Friends

During the Tuesday, May 18, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Never Been Kissed actress, 46, shared a hilarious story about the time she accidentally sent a “racy” video of herself to a 16-year-old boy instead of her Charlie’s Angels costar, 48.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFxv1_0a5qPXYr00
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz. ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“I’m not name-dropping,” she told guests Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough. “You two ladies are both in the same industry. My best friend happens to be Cameron Diaz and I sent her a video of me getting dressed.”

The Body Book author, however, did not get the message. “I sent it, turns out, to a 16-year-old boy named Matthew,” the Flower founder recalled. “Anyway, long story.”

Matthew seems to have understood the mistake, though, because he never publicly shared the clip.

“He then wrote me back and was like, ‘I have your video, but I promise I won’t, like, put it out anywhere,'” Barrymore explained, adding that she didn’t intend for the video to have any “sexy” connotations. “It’s because I was trying to multitask and she’s my best friend and we get dressed in front of each other all the time.”

The Scream alum gave one last shoutout to Matthew, for “being such a kind young gentleman not to put it out there in the world.”

The famous friends met more than 30 years ago when Barrymore was working at a Los Angeles coffee shop and served Diaz, who was then working as a model.

“I always loved living life next to her because neither of us ever got lost in the Hollywood bulls—t,” the 50 First Dates actress told Popsugar in March of the duo’s bond. “We just wanted to live our lives. I think we had always remembered what was important and our friendships and our group of girlfriends that are very close-knit.”

Earlier this year, Diaz surprised her BFF with a virtual appearance on her talk show for her birthday. “I can’t wait to grow old with you and experience our life together because one of the greatest moments of my life is our friendship, and when I think about you, I literally start to cry,” the Bad Teacher star said during the February episode. “I think you’re so special and your birthday every year is one of my most favorite times of the year.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Drew Barrymore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Video#Flower#Popsugar#Bff#Bad#Hot Hollywood#Charlie S Angels#Guests Nina Dobrev#Episode#Childhood Friends#Girlfriends#Book#Message#March#Name Dropping#Time#Text
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPeople

Benji Madden Praises Cameron Diaz on Behalf of Their Daughter Raddix for Mother's Day: 'We Are Grateful'

Benji Madden is praising the mothers in his life this weekend, starting with Cameron Diaz. On Sunday, the Good Charlotte frontman, 42, penned a heartfelt tribute to his wife, 48, to wish her a happy Mother's Day. "My Religion is family, and Mother is GOD," he captioned a photo of an abstract painting. "@camerondiaz You care for us and nurture us. Everything around you grows and flourishes in your light."
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Drew Barrymore Shares Her Best Tips for Mastering the Air Fryer

When it comes to cooking, Drew Barrymore is all about making things quick, easy and aesthetically pleasing. That's what inspired her to create her new kitchenware line, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, which dropped online and in Walmart stores in late March. With the goal of making cooking simpler and all around more fun, the mom of two, 46, wanted to create a cookware collection that she would enjoy looking at on her counter — and that's exactly what she did.
CelebritiesAlbia Newspapers

Benji Madden pays tribute to Cameron Diaz

Benji Madden is "grateful" to have Cameron Diaz. The Good Charlotte rocker marked Mother's Day (09.05.21) on Sunday with a heartfelt tribute to his 48-year-old wife on behalf of their daughter Raddix, 17 months, and the 42-year-old star admitted they are lucky to have the 'Mask' actress in their lives.
Musiclincolnnewsnow.com

Drew Barrymore reveals 'most romantic thing a guy has ever done' for her

Drew Barrymore has revealed the "most romantic thing" Fabrizio Moretti ever did for her. The 46-year-old star dated The Strokes drummer "for several years" and she was delighted to get one-on-one lessons from her then-partner to help her prepare for a 'Saturday Night Live' appearance as Meg White back in 2004.
Celebritiesasumetech.com

“Namaste India… Sending You A Lot Of Love, Healing & Prayers”

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has urged everyone to help India amid the Covid-19 second wave. The actress addressed the issue on her popular talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show”. “Hello everyone and Namaste India! This one’s a special message to the people of India. A lot of you guys already...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Press

Drew Barrymore: Becoming a mother was isolating

Drew Barrymore felt “alone” after becoming a mother. The 46-year-old actress has two daughters – eight-year-old Olive and seven-year-old Frankie – with her ex Will Kopelman and has said she was “terrified” when her first child was born, and found the experience isolating. Speaking during her ‘Dear Drew’ segment on...
Hair Careseattlepi.com

Why Celebrity Hair Colorist Tracey Cunningham Asks Clients For Their Baby Pictures

“When you’re a kid, your hair is so gorgeous, and then your hair goes naturally darker, and people want to get back to what they had before, back to their roots,” says Cunningham, who often turns to these snapshots as inspiration for her clients, who span Hollywood’s most famous blondes (Charlize Theron, Carey Mulligan), brunettes (Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner), redheads (Emma Stone, Zoey Deutch) and the occasional silver (Diane Keaton).
MoviesPopculture

Overlooked Cameron Diaz Comedy Just Added to Netflix

Netflix added a host of hidden gems to its catalog this month, including the underrated 2002 movie The Sweetest Thing starring Cameron Diaz. The rom-com also stars Christina Applegate, Selma Blair, Thomas Jane, Frank Grillo, Jason Bateman, Eddie McClintock and Lillian Adams. It joins a growing list of nostalgia hits in Netflix's "recently added" category.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Drew Barrymore Recalls Being a ‘Third Wheel’ During ‘Fun’ Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron Concert Date

Throwback! Drew Barrymore revealed that she once attended a concert with Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron while they were dating on the early 2000s. “I was just thinking about, back in the day, we went to a Kings of Leon concert together, you, me and Zac Efron,” Barrymore, 46, told Hudgens, 32, on the Friday, May 7, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “And it was one of the funnest nights of my life.”
Beauty & FashionIn Style

This Is the $18 Face Mask That Left Drew Barrymore Stunned

There's no denying Drew Barrymore's status as a certified beauty icon. Her Hollywood history has come with countless memorable glam moments and she even runs a successful beauty brand, and thanks to her talk show, viewers can get the scoop on her preferred beauty products. On a recent episode of...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Drew Barrymore reveals she was ‘terrified’ after becoming a mother: ‘I was nervous all the time’

Drew Barrymore has opened up about her experience as a mother, with the actress revealing that she was “terrified” and “felt alone” when she first became a parent.Barrymore, who shares daughters Olive, eight, and Frankie, seven, with her ex Will Kopelman, spoke candidly about the realities of motherhood during an episode of “Dear Drew” on Entertainment Tonight.For the Mother’s Day-themed episode this week, fans asked Barrymore questions related to the role, with the first question asking the 46-year-old what one thing she never expected when she became a mother.In response, Barrymore revealed that she thought motherhood would be “a little...
CelebritiesPosted by
Well+Good

3 Products Drew Barrymore Uses Every Day In Her 40s

For anyone unfamiliar with Never Been Kissed (which, how dare you), the movie is all about a 25-year old journalist—played by Drew Barrymore—going undercover as a 17-year-old high school student. It’s arguably one of the greatest movies in romcom history, but there’s one big difference between the real Barrymore and the character she plays on-screen: IRL, she would never want to trick people into thinking she’s any younger than the 46 years she’s earned on this earth.
CelebritiesPosted by
Yardbarker

Oprah gushes about Drew Barrymore: 'You have changed my life'

Drew Barrymore couldn't contain her joy when Oprah Winfrey's face appeared, visiting The Drew Barrymore Show on the screen, yet the 46-year-old actress-turned-daytime-host was moved even more when Winfrey described how Barrymore has impacted her. "Dare I say, seeing [this show] actually changed my life," Winfrey said. "You have changed...