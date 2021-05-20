newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakebay, WA

Funding for Lakebay Marina Acquisition Secured

Posted by 
Key Peninsula News
Key Peninsula News
 8 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvdLL_0a5qPIZC00

After ranking No. 1 in the Boating Facilities Program administered by the state Recreation and Conservation Office, the funding needed to complete the Recreational Boaters Association of Washington Marine Park Conservancy purchase of Lakebay Marina from owner Mark Scott is guaranteed.

The $1.776 million boating facilities grant will go toward the acquisition and planning of the Lakebay Marina project. State legislators allocated nearly $15 million for the BFP in the final version of the state capital budget recently signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.

Once the acquisition is complete, RBAW Marine Park Conservancy will deed the property over to the Department of Natural Resources. The conservancy and DNR consider Washington State Parks the ideal choice for ownership in the future.

“Washington’s maritime community is critical to our culture, economy and public health. Through this partnership with the Recreational Boaters Association of Washington and Pierce County, we are ensuring the infrastructure is updated to support and expand our vital boating economy,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “With its warm, shallow waters, Mayo Cove has long been treasured as a summer spot for recreation and I’m proud to be working to protect that access and local history for our future generations.”

Veteran state lobbyist Doug Levy said that in allocating grants through the boating facilities program, the RCO tried to split funds with half of the available funding awarded to boating facilities operated by state agencies and the other half run by local agencies like cities, counties and ports.

“The Lakebay Marina project was submitted as a state agency project by the Department of Natural Resources with the Recreational Boating Association of Washington’s Marine Park Conservancy as a partner in the endeavor,” Levy said.

Hanna Blackstock, senior aquatics policy analyst at DNR, and Bob Wise, president of RBAW, made a joint presentation of the project to the boating facilities evaluation committee. The application and presentation process is very specific, tightly structured and timed.

“We put a lot of work into that presentation. We practiced it many times, we worked on the script,” Wise said. “But to see it come in as the No. 1 ranked project was a great victory for us of course, but a much greater victory for the entire community — the Key Peninsula, recreational boaters, and just general public access to the water and open space.”

Wise said he has come to view this about more than saving the marina.

“It’s bigger than that. I see it as a real community gathering place not necessarily related to boating but just people wanting to be able to walk out on the pier and get access to the tidelands. There’s the boat ramp and the ability to fish and crab, swim, paddleboard and kayak. And then there’s the boaters’ side of it too. There is just something about the ambiance of the location that kind of takes you back to an earlier time, away from the hustle and bustle of Seattle and Tacoma, yet still close.

“It feels like a different era out there. The place has a little bit of magic associated with it and I think that’s a big part of it.”

Mark Scott could not be reached for comment.

Key Peninsula News

Key Peninsula News

Vaughn, WA
145
Followers
232
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key Peninsula News is a nonprofit monthly publication, distributed to every home on the Key Peninsula through the U.S. Postal Service.

 https://keypennews.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Lakebay, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#Local History#Water Conservation#Conservation Community#Public Ownership#Marine Conservation#Parks And Recreation#Bfp#Rco#Dnr#Allocating Grants#Public Lands#Washington State Parks#Mayo Cove#State Agencies#President#Public Health#State Legislators#Owner Mark Scott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Kayak
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Washington StatePosted by
Nature in the News

Washington becomes first state to make plastic service ware optional and only available upon request

(Jack Taylor/Getty Images) (SEATTLE) In a slew of legislation passed on Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law that makes the state the first in the country to no longer immediately include plastic service ware — instead, utensils, straws, beverage cup lids and condiment packages will now be available only upon request statewide.
Pierce County, WAColumbian

Tiny home village for homeless veterans opens in Pierce County

A tiny home village in the Puyallup Valley welcomed its first four residents the week of May 10 and soon will be home to dozens of Washington’s homeless veterans. The Orting Veterans Village, built on the grounds of the Washington Soldier’s Home, will house 35 homeless veterans at full capacity. COVID-19 mitigation efforts have caused the move-in process to slow down.
Washington StateGovernment Technology

Getting Washington’s New ShakeAlert Earthquake Warning

(TNS) - May 17— Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Thursday, May 13, the Washington State Department...
Tacoma, WATacoma News Tribune

Bicyclist-driver friction persists on Tacoma-Seattle roads. Here’s how to relieve it

One bright spot in the strange new world of COVID-19 is how it’s pushed millions of stir-crazy Americans out of the house and onto bicycles. Streets and trails are bustling with cyclists seeking fresh air and maskless exercise. Bike shops have run low on inventory after seeing sales nearly double. Seattle and other cities have closed off miles of streets to motor vehicle traffic.