newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

DOJ seizes 68 big cats from Tiger King Park

By Celine Castronuovo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrlQp_0a5qPGnk00
© Netflix

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that it had seized 68 lions, tigers and other big cats from Tiger King Park in Oklahoma as part of a federal complaint over the animals' treatment.

The DOJ announced in a press release the seizure of the cats at the Thackerville park, owned by Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe, who have received citations for ongoing alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

The search and seizure had been authorized as part of a court-approved agreement to resolve a DOJ complaint filed against the couple in November that accused them of violating the ESA “by illegally taking, possessing, and transporting protected animals,” as well as violating the Animal Welfare Act “by exhibiting without a license and placing the health of animals in serious danger.”

The complaint added that the "animals have suffered from and continue to suffer from easily preventable or treatable conditions, which in some cases has caused the untimely death of animals,” adding that the couple “have then burned or otherwise disposed of the carcasses, including tigers, in makeshift pyres.”

According to the DOJ, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has conducted three inspections of Tiger King Park since December 2020, during which “the Lowes received citations for failing to provide the animals with adequate or timely veterinary care, appropriate nutrition, and shelter that protects them from inclement weather and is of sufficient size to allow them to engage in normal behavior.”

The Lowes last week were also found in contempt for noncompliance with court orders requiring that they “employ a qualified veterinarian and establish and maintain a program of veterinary care that meets the requirements of the Animal Welfare Act,” the DOJ said.

Daniel Card, an attorney for the couple, told a federal judge last week that the Lowes “want out completely.”

“They don’t want to fight this anymore. They don’t want to do it,” Card said, according to The Associated Press.

In the Thursday statement, Acting Assistant Attorney General Jean E. Williams of the DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division said the seizure of nearly 70 animals “should send a clear message that the Justice Department takes alleged harm to captive-bred animals protected under the Endangered Species Act very seriously.”

Nicholas L. McQuaid, acting assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s Criminal Division, said in a statement along with Thursday’s announcement, “We are proud to have partnered with the Environment and Natural Resources Division to protect these amazing animals, and will work to ensure that they go to responsible animal preserves where they can be safely maintained rather than exploited."

The federal complaint said that the couple established the 33-acre park in Thackerville after they closed one in Wynnewood, Okla., in August following a license suspension from the USDA.

The Wynnewood park was featured in the hit Netflix series “Tiger King,” as was its former co-owner Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic,” who is currently serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison after being charged with participation in a murder-for-hire plot and violations of federal wildlife laws.

Maldonado-Passage earlier this week appealed for a pardon from President Biden after several similar appeals to then-President Trump were unsuccessful.

The Hill

The Hill

214K+
Followers
19K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Exotic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Animal Park#Search And Seizure#Animal Welfare#Doj#Endangered Animals#King Justice#The Department Of Justice#The Associated Press#The Justice Department#Criminal Division#Wynnewood#Esa#Tiger King Park#Cats#Federal Wildlife Laws#Tigers#Captive Bred Animals#Federal Prison#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
USDA
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Pets
News Break
Netflix
Related
Healthwgnradio.com

‘Tiger King’ seeking pardon after he says he is showing signs of cancer

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — The “Tiger King” is once again seeking a presidential pardon, saying he is showing signs of cancer but that he doesn’t want “anyone’s pity.”. In January 2020, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic,” was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

'Tiger King' seeking presidential pardon from Biden

After several unsuccessful attempts to obtain a pardon from former President Trump , “Tiger King” Joe Exotic is hoping that President Biden will release him from federal prison. Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as the zoo owner Joe Exotic from the Netflix series “Tiger King,” said this week that his PSA...
AnimalsUS News and World Report

Lawyer: 'Tiger King's' Jeff Lowe Willing to Give up Big Cats

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Netflix’s “Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe and his wife are willing to give up their big cats to resolve a Justice Department civil complaint against them over the animals' care, their attorney told a federal judge. At a hearing Wednesday where the judge found the couple...
Congress & CourtsNY Daily News

Bill Barr must face consequences: Why we’re urging action by the DC Bar disciplinary authorities

Former Attorney General William Barr’s reputation took another hit on May 3. Federal District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued a scathing opinion that branded Trump’s attorney general and his Justice Department lieutenants the judicial equivalent of cover-up artists. And today, a group of lawyers (including two of the authors of this op-ed) asked the District of Columbia Bar disciplinary authorities to take action against Barr based in part upon the judge’s decision.
PetsComicBook

Tiger King Star Jeff Lowe Gets Animals Taken Away By Law Enforcement

Tiger King star Jeff Lowe is in trouble with law enforcement again and they’ve come to collect his animals. Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma got a visit from officers with a search and seizure warrant according to TMZ. Lowe says that his constitutional rights are being violated with these actions. However, that warrant says that the animal were under the protection of the Endangered Species Act. A federal judge issued the document as certified by the Eastern District of Oklahoma. The Tiger King star sent TMZ video of his liligers being carted away, which he argues isn’t protected by that legislation. (For those unaware, a liliger is the product of a union between a male lion and a female tiger…)
Lawelkhornmediagroup.com

Easterdays face another lawsuit

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Rabo AgriFinance, headquartered in St. Louis, has filed suit in U.S. Federal Court asking it foreclose on large onion and potato packing and storage facilities in Basin City and Pasco. Those properties went into default shortly after the patriarch of Easterday Farms died in December. Rabo AgriFinance...
Congress & Courtsrewirenewsgroup.com

Boom! Lawyered: The Supreme Court Just Fired a Major Warning Shot at Roe

The Supreme Court announced today it would be taking up a case that could completely upend abortion rights. Back in 2018, Mississippi passed a law that banned abortion at 15 weeks. It was struck down at the district level. Then the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, a notoriously conservative appeals court, struck it down, citing the clear precedent of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. And if the Supreme Court agreed that this was obviously unconstitutional, they could have easily just refused to take the case.
Congress & CourtsJezebel

Get Ready Because Amy Coney Barrett Now Has the Green Light to Try and Gut Roe

On Monday, the Supreme Court finally announced it would hear a case on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, a rule that directly challenges Roe v. Wade’s mandate that states cannot ban abortion before a fetus is viable. If Mississippi’s 2018 ban is upheld by the now-staunchly conservative court, it would not only further restrict access to abortions in a state where access is already severely limited, it would also open the door to more and more restrictive bans that up to now have been determined to be unconstitutional.
Politicsbuckeyefirearms.org

Hunter Biden Incident Shows that Gun Laws are for the Little People

There is a central hypocrisy at the heart of the gun control effort. High-profile gun control-supporting politicians, the Hollywood elite, and billionaire tycoons, will advocate to strip ordinary Americans of their right to defend themselves and their family, all the while enjoying the security that armed men with guns provide. As Hunter Biden’s 2018 firearm incident shows, this hypocrisy extends even to incidents where a high-profile individual has taken the step of procuring their own firearm. The message from these elites could not be clearer: Gun laws are only for the little people.
Politicsshorelinemedia.net

As prisons close, communities reimagine buildings

State prisons across the U.S. have been closing due to budget cuts, declining crime rates and poor treatment of prisoners. Advocates say that repurposing prisons with an emphasis on alternatives to incarceration can help drive reform. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
Congress & CourtsSCOTUSblog

In unanimous Fourth Amendment ruling, a reminder that there is, in fact, no place like home

On Monday, the Supreme Court released its opinion in Caniglia v. Strom, which unanimously held that a lower court’s extension of Cady v. Dombrowski’s “community caretaking” exception into the home defied the logic and holding of Cady, as well as violated the Fourth Amendment’s warrant requirement. With the court’s unanimity in Caniglia, the home remains the most sacred space under the Fourth Amendment; its sanctity literally houses its privilege. Sans warrant, exigency or consent, governmental search and seizure within it is unconstitutional.