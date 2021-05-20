Chewy MAY Have Just Done Something Big

What does it mean when you put a dryer sheet in your mailbox? There's actually a very good reason and your postal worker may thank you for it. As the weather warms up wasps are looking for places to build nests. You'll find them on the eave of your home, to your doorframes, in the garage, under the deck roof, and other sneaky places - like mailboxes. It's an ideal place for a wasp to set up camp. It's protected from the rain and only gets disturbed a few times a day. They can deal with that. If you ask any postal worker they might say that this is a problem they deal with in the warm summer months.