Ohio State

Ohio group buys first San Antonio property, citing success in Austin

By Mitchell Parton
San Antonio Business Journal
 10 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The company with more than $3.3 billion in assets operates apartment communities across the country.

San Antonio, TX
Austin, TXirei.com

Carr Properties enters Austin market

Carr Properties has acquired 100 Congress Avenue, a 22-story, 419,785-square-foot, class A office tower, located in the heart of downtown Austin, Texas. This acquisition marks Carr Properties’ entry into the Austin market, reflecting the company’s continued focus on strategic growth and investment in innovation markets. A sales price was not disclosed.
San Antonio, TXbizjournals

UTSA taps Houston group to help shape downtown museum plan

The University of Texas at San Antonio has selected Lopez Negrete Communications to help deliver a long-range vision for the Institute of Texan Cultures. The Houston-based agency will be a facilitator for the university’s ITC Centennial 2068: Community Stakeholder Visioning process. UTSA Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs...
Texas StateLaw.com

Texas Bar Buys $3.25M Historic Building to Expand Austin Headquarters

The State Bar of Texas is expanding its headquarters with the $3.25 million purchase of a 4,100-square-foot historic building in downtown Austin. Located at 15th and Lavaca Streets, which is adjacent to the existing Texas Law Center, the building must undergo renovations before the bar uses it to expand staff offices and create more meeting spaces for lawyers who volunteer on bar committees and sections. It could also benefit attorneys who might take continuing legal education in the space at some point.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Texas StateSan Antonio Current

San Antonio-based grocery store H-E-B dropping fee for curbside pickup Texas

Beloved Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B may gain a few more fans with the news that it will no longer charge the $4.95 fee for curbside pickup orders. There’s a catch, of course: to receive free pickup, shoppers must have a basket that's at least $35 before taxes and before any discounts, promotions or coupons. Orders less than $35 will include a $2.95 small-basket surcharge.
do512.com

Where to Get Stuff Fixed in Austin

Sometimes your favorite pair of shoes get a little run down, your bike gets a flat, or your phone screen cracks... ...hopefully just not all in the same week. But if one of these dilemmas strikes you, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with a list of local shops that’ll meet just about any repair need. Here's Where to Get Stuff Fixed in Austin.
Lifestyleflicksandfood.com

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels Offering Great Summer Deals

2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, Rivercenter & Riverwalk, want You to Explore San Antonio This Summer with the Family Room Times Two Package. 2 SA Downtown Marriott Hotels, The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk are offering a 50% discount on adjoining double queen rooms when you book a king room on their new Family Room Times Two package. Offering the perfect family getaway this summer– just pack your bags, tell the kids, and get ready to experience San Antonio to the fullest.
Houston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Talking San Antonio: Gilbert Garcia and Councilwoman Ana Sandoval

Join Express-News political columnist Gilbert Garcia for his interview with District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval. Register for the free event here. Sandoval was recently elected to her third term on the San Antonio City Council. A native of Monterrey, Mexico, she grew up on the West Side and earned degrees from MIT, Stanford and Harvard. She is one of the city's leading voices on environmental issues, equity and public health.
Texas StateLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Texas StateNew Haven Register

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
San Antonio, TXKTSA

San Antonio begins new COVID-19 guidelines for city facilities

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened up COVID-19 guidelines, the City of San Antonio is announcing new policies that take effect Monday. City Officials say masks and social distancing are now optional for fully vaccinated city staff and clients at city...