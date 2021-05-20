newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

May 19, Japan’s Day of Boxing

fightnews.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was May 19, 1952, exactly sixty-nine years ago, that challenger Yoshio Shirai became the very first Japanese boxer to acquire the world championship. Shirai dethroned undisputed flyweight champ Dado Marino, from Hawaii, over fifteen hard-fought rounds at the Korakuen Baseball Stadium, Tokyo. After World War II was over, our...

fightnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Carlos Hernandez#World Champion#World History#Baseball History#Japanese#Boxrec#Country Name#Algeria#Vanadzor#Ibf#Wbc#Ibu#Verno Phillips#Wbo#Nba#Wba#Guyana Dennis Andries#Georgetown#Kingston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Sydney
Country
Tunisia
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
World War II
Related
Worldrock947.com

Japan’s Shionogi may roll out COVID vaccines this year: Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – The chief executive of Japanese pharmaceutical company Shionogi & Co said it may start supplying COVID-19 vaccines later this year, Kyodo News reported on Monday. Japan started its COVID-19 inoculation campaign in February, but Pfizer Inc’s vaccine is still the only one approved in the country. (Reporting...
TrafficBBC

Driving Japan's first bullet trains

The fastest train the world had ever seen was launched in Japan in 1964. The first Shinkansen, or bullet train, ran between Tokyo and Osaka, and had a top speed of 210km per hour. Isao Makibayashi, one of the train's first drivers, spoke to Witness History about his excitement at...
Combat Sportsgo955.com

In Japan, boxing nurse’s Olympic dream crushed by COVID-19

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese nurse Arisa Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for over a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. That dream was shattered after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) cancelled the boxing...
CoronavirusMetro International

IOC President Bach’s visit to Japan may be ‘difficult’, says Hashimoto

TOKYO (Reuters) -International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach’s visit to Japan might be “difficult” given the expected extension of a state of emergency due to high numbers of coronavirus cases, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said. “I suspect that coming to Japan in the midst of this very severe situation...
AgricultureThe Daily Star

Japan, an unfailing partner in Bangladesh’s development journey

The relationship between Japan and Bangladesh is a trusted and time-tested one. Bangladesh became Japan's biggest recipient of official development assistance in 2020. Since the Covid-19 pandemic started more than a year ago, there has been a lot of talks and anticipation about Japanese businesses moving base to Bangladesh. In a series of high-profile interviews, The Daily Star tries to understand the increasing interest of Japanese investors in Bangladesh, its growth prospects, barriers to growth, ground realities, and how to attract more Japanese investment. As part of a series, today, we are running the interview of Yasushi Sawada, managing director of Ajinomoto Bangladesh, a Tokyo-based food and beverage company.
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Japan's coincident index rises in March

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s coincident indicator index rose in March, the government said on Wednesday, supported by strong retail sales and exports, even as the coronavirus crisis remained a threat to the country’s economic recovery. The index of coincident economic indicators, which consists of a range of data...
Asiasportspromedia.com

Japanese PM says he has “never put Olympics first”

Survey conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun finds 60% of respondents want the Olympics cancelled. Suga's comments come as number of serious Covid-19 cases in Japan reach record high of 1,152. Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga has claimed he has never put the Olympic Games before the health of the Japanese...
Worldthoroughbreddailynews.com

Galileo's Japan On Top In the Ormonde

First time over further than a mile-and-a-half facing a serious rival in Trueshan (Fr) (Planteur {Ire}) meant that Thursday's G3 Ormonde S. at Chester represented a tough ask for Japan (GB) (Galileo {Ire}), but in the end his class told as the Ballydoyle stalwart opened his 5-year-old campaign on the right note. Enjoying a perfect trip on the rail nestled behind the leading duo early, the 13-8 favourite was angled out by Ryan Moore to come around Trueshan on the home bend and began to assert from the furlong pole for a 3/4-of-a-length success.
EconomyAntelope Valley Press

Japan’s Nissan sees smaller loss

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan reduced its losses in the January-March quarter as restructuring efforts kicked in, despite damage to sales from the Coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese automaker said Tuesday. Nissan Motor Co.’s quarterly losses totaled$743 million, a fraction of the 710 billion yen in red ink it racked up last...
LifestyleBBC

Japan's mountain ascetic hermits

In an ancient forest of towering cedars, all was silence except for the chirping of unseen birds. Suddenly I heard the tinkling of a bell. Through the mist, a dozen figures emerged, walking in single file. Led by the Tolkienian figure of a man with a long grey beard, they looked like ghosts, dressed all in white.
SportsArkansas Online

IOC president's visit to Japan could be 'tough'

TOKYO -- The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Friday that a visit to Japan this month by IOC President Thomas Bach seemed unlikely with a state of emergency order being extended by the government to Tokyo and other areas until May 31. Canceling the trip could be...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Japan's JFE may form electromagnetic steel sheet JV with JSW in India

TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s second-biggest steelmaker JFE Holdings Inc said on Friday it will study feasibility of forming a joint venture with its Indian partner JSW Steel to produce and sell electromagnetic steel sheet used in transformers in India. “Demand for electromagnetic steel sheet is expected to grow...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan's coronavirus vaccine booking system crashes

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Technical problems derailed Japan’s coronavirus vaccination booking system on Wednesday, compounding frustration over the government’s handling of new outbreaks of infections and an inoculation drive that critics say has been woefully slow. The online system to book a vaccine crashed in many places including parts...
WorldBikerumor

Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Hakuba, Japan

Photo submitted by Pierre Lacoste, “Japanese Alps in the Spring. Hakuba, Nagano, Japan. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
Travelvaxbeforetravel.com

Japan's Olympic Games Lose Political Support

(Vax Before Travel) — A Japanese political party leader stated, 'there is no way to safely hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer, which begin in late July,' reported theKyodo News on May 10, 2021. "Unfortunately, we have to say it is impossible to protect the lives, health, and livelihoods of...
MotorsportsSpeedhunters

Meeting Japan’s Low Brain Drift Team

‘People think we’re a drift team, but in reality, we’re a drinking team.’. Let me introduce Low Brain, a bunch of mates who don’t take themselves seriously at all. Don’t be fooled by their wacky name, cute logo or rough-around-the-edges appearance; these guys are serious about two things – their cars and drifting (OK, and maybe beer).
IndiaThe New Yorker

Japan’s Olympic-Sized Problem

Japan has a long and complicated relationship with the Olympics. Tokyo’s successful bid for the 1940 Summer Games was the first such campaign by a non-Western nation, but Japan’s invasion of China in 1937 compelled the government to forfeit its hard-won hosting privileges to the runner-up city of Helsinki. (The Games were eventually cancelled altogether, after the outbreak of the Second World War.) The 1964 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, represented a triumphant comeback for a country that in wartime defeat had fallen to the status of a “fourth-rate nation,” as General Douglas MacArthur put it just days after Japan’s surrender. Now, in 2021, the Tokyo Olympics teeter on the brink once again. The cause, this time, isn’t war or geopolitics. It is the collective voice of Japanese citizens, energized in their demands that the Games be cancelled.
Sportsinsidethegames.biz

Philip Barker: Japan's first Olympic champion

The Olympic Torch will not now visit the hometown of Mikio Oda, Japan’s first Olympic champion, after a decision to "change the format of the Relay given the current status of COVID-19" in Hiroshima Prefecture. Originally it had been scheduled to visit Kaita on May 18 during a two-day stay...
CoronavirusPosted by
AFP

World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay

The world's oldest person, a Japanese woman aged 118, has given up her spot in the Olympic torch relay due to a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. Kane Tanaka from Fukuoka in southern Japan had been planning to use a wheelchair to carry the torch when it passes through the city on Tuesday. But her family said in a statement obtained by AFP on Friday that Tanaka would no longer participate because "the spread of the coronavirus has not been contained". The government on Friday extended a virus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas, and also imposed the restrictions in Fukuoka and one other region.