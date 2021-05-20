Comings and goings: Alexis Madrigal joins KQED as host of ‘Forum,’ Fred Rogers Productions elevates Suzanne Masri …

WHYY announced Thursday that award-winning KYW radio reporter Cherri Gregg will join the public media station as an on-air afternoon host beginning June 14. Gregg, Community Affairs reporter at KYW Newsradio and host of Flashpoint with Cherri Gregg, a weekly public affairs radio program and podcast, comes to WHYY with deep ties and connections to the Philadelphia region and its communities. She is a past president of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists and was listed as one of the City’s Most Influential Black Women by the Philadelphia NAACP. She recently won two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Flashpoint specials for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and News Documentary.