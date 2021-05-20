Comings and goings: Alexis Madrigal joins KQED as host of ‘Forum,’ Fred Rogers Productions elevates Suzanne Masri …
Alexis Madrigal was named co-host of Forum, a public affairs program produced by KQED in San Francisco. Madrigal, who will leave his role as a staff writer for The Atlantic, will be on the air June 21. Madrigal has also been a senior editor for the magazine, a staff writer for Wired and editor-in-chief for Fusion. He is also a co-founder of the The COVID Tracking Project, launched by The Atlantic, and has contributed to Fresh Air.current.org