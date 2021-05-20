newsbreak-logo
Comings and goings: Alexis Madrigal joins KQED as host of 'Forum,' Fred Rogers Productions elevates Suzanne Masri …

By Julian Wyllie
Current
Current
 8 hours ago
Alexis Madrigal was named co-host of Forum, a public affairs program produced by KQED in San Francisco. Madrigal, who will leave his role as a staff writer for The Atlantic, will be on the air June 21. Madrigal has also been a senior editor for the magazine, a staff writer for Wired and editor-in-chief for Fusion. He is also a co-founder of the The COVID Tracking Project, launched by The Atlantic, and has contributed to Fresh Air.

Takoma Park, MD
Current is the nonprofit news service for and about public media in the U.S.

