TV Series

Meet a Star From "The Equalizer"

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the article"The Equalizer" is an action packed reimagining of the classic series and stars Queen Latifa. Lorriane Toussiant plays Queen Latifa's aunt and is telling us about the season finale.

TV & Videos1069morefm.com

Will Smith to star in unscripted docuseries for YouTube Originals called “Best Shape of My Life”

Will Smith will document his health journey for a new YouTube Originals series. Titled “Best Shape of My Life,” the 6-part unscripted series will show Smith “rebuilding his body into the best shape of his life and getting his groove back along the way,” according to a description distributed by YouTube. “This is the fun, funny, inspirational, wildly adventurous, and deeply entertaining story of Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more,” the description added.
CelebritiesPopculture

Andrew WK and 'Thor' Star Kat Dennings Announce Engagement With Sparkly Ring Photo

Party rock legend Andrew W.K. and Thor actress Kat Dennings have seemingly revealed their engagement. In a Thursday morning post on Instagram, W.K. shared photos of the pair together, with Dennings sporting a big, beautiful ring. In another photo, Dennings is showing off the rock with her hand over her face, and in the final photo, the pair are locked in a sweet kiss. Over on her own Instagram page, Dennings shared the photos as ell, captioning her post, "Don't mind if I do."
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mayans M.C.' Star Michael Irby Details 'Bumpy' Ride of Getting Into Character for Season 3 (Exclusive)

This past season of Mayans M.C. might have been the most emotional one yet and there is plenty more where that came from the way Season 4 is shaping up. But as fans were finally able to see another side to some of their favorite characters with wildly dramatic storylines, series star Michael Irby, best known for playing Santo Padre's president, Bishop, admits getting into character isn't always fun and games. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, Irby reveals "it wasn't fun" at times because of the raw, authentic places he would have to go to feel the kinds of emotional depths his on-screen persona often goes through.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Meet the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars

Formula 1 is a high-octane sport with a demanding schedule, and yet many of the drivers have still managed to find love. Some drivers prefer to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, but others post numerous snaps with their partner onto their social media feed. Find out who's...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Is The Equalizer renewed for Season 2?

CBS is making decisions about the future of various shows. What about The Equalizer? Is there going to be a Season 2 on CBS?. You’ve seen the TV series from the 1980s and you’ve watched the movies. Now it’s time for the gender-swap reboot. Queen Latifah stars as Robyn McCall, a vigilante looking to get justice for those who the system fails.
CelebritiesElite Daily

These Art Simone 'Drag Race Down Under' Memes Are Taking Over

Drag Race Down Under has officially earned its place in the Drag Race pantheon by inspiring its first meme. At the end of the second episode, an unexpected elimination led to one of the franchise's most shockingly real moments in a long time, and it immediately became iconic. Now, social media is filled with Art Simone Drag Race Down Under memes, which turn a dark moment into something truly hilarious.
Theater & DanceBoston Herald

‘Boy from Medellin’ celebrates music of elusive star

The rousing concert film “The Boy from Medellin” culminates with a marathon stadium show in Medellin, featuring Colombian reggaeton sensation Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin — aka J Balvin. A young artist who has sold over 35 million records worldwide and been showered with riches and awards, Balvin collaborated with Cardi B. on the song “I Like It,” which was a No. 1 hit on Billboard. In spite of all his success and fame, Balvin comes across as a vulnerable figure, a man racked by depression and anxiety and surrounded by a support system of friends, family, a spiritual adviser and a visiting psychiatrist. What comes through strongest is a bedrock of modesty and sincerity. He is partial to cool eyeglass frames, bucket hats and athletic outfits. He drives a Ducati motorcycle and a custom Mercedes G-class.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Tom Bergeron Announces That He’s Not Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Again After Cryptic Post

The suspense continues! Tom Bergeron took to social media to tease his new hosting job, but to fans’ dismay, it sounds like it isn’t Dancing with the Stars. “I thought I would let you go into the weekend with some more information, some of which may disappoint some of you. I am returning to hosting — that is the part I hope doesn’t disappoint some of you,” Bergeron, 65, revealed in a video shared via Twitter on Friday, April 23. “It’s not going to be a show that I previously hosted, however, it’s very reminiscent of a show I previously hosted.”
Musictalentrecap.com

Meet ‘The Voice’ Star Cam Anthony, Team Blake’s ‘Superstar’

Cam Anthony is a frontrunner on The Voice Season 20. The 19-year-old singer has delivered some knockout performances on Team Blake throughout the competition. Cam has been pursuing his dream since a young age. He earned the audience vote during the Live Playoffs, putting him in the Top 9 for the Semifinals. His coach Blake Shelton has called him a “superstar,” and we couldn’t agree more.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Kat Dennings Announces Engagement to Singer Andrew W.K. 1 Week After Debuting Romance

New bling! Just over one week after going public with their romance, Kat Dennings announced her engagement to Andrew W.K. “Don’t mind if I do @AndrewWK,” the 34-year-old 2 Broke Girls alum wrote alongside a photo of her hand resting on the rock singer’s. The snap, which shows off Dennings’ diamond rock, was retweeted by the musician. W.K. also replied to the post with a ring emoji.
Public HealthNY Daily News

‘The Hills’ stars say COVID made this season a ‘vulnerable’ one

The “Hills” are alive with the sound of COVID-era revelations. Reality series “The Hills: New Beginnings,” returns Wednesday with a long-stalled second season — and is a far cry from the carefree partying and carefully edited dueling of season one and the original ‘Hills,’ ” castmates told the Daily News.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Meet Escape to the Country star Nicki Chapman's husband

Nicki Chapman is known and loved for her presenting on Escape to the Country and for fronting her own radio show for BBC Radio 2. But when the TV star and broadcaster isn't busy with her working schedule, she can be found at home with her husband. So who is Nicki married to? Find out here...
TV & VideosPopculture

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Date, Time and How to Watch

Just when you thought your Sunday nights were safe from award shows, MTV is back, and this time it's personal, at least for Hollywood. After skipping last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the MTV Movie & TV Awards returns with a two-night event. The first night is hosted by former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones, live from the Hollywood Palladium on Sunday, May 16. The second night, dedicated to reality television, is hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser and airs on Monday, May 17.
TV & VideosVulture

Black-ish Will Get an Eighth and Final Season

Black-ish, Kenya Barris’s award-winning ABC comedy, will end after its upcoming eighth season. Barris announced the news with an emotional Instagram post on Friday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s creative team and cast lobbied for an additional six episodes of the comedy on the Disney-owned ABC. “In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for — and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!” Barris wrote, along with a video announcing the news. “This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we’ve started along the way. None of this would have been possible without our audience and supporters, who have championed the show every step of the journey; allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of Family, Culture, and the World in general. All the while allowing us to talk about things that people were not supposed to talk about, period, and especially on a network television comedy.”