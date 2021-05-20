Meet a Star From "The Equalizer"

Black-ish, Kenya Barris’s award-winning ABC comedy, will end after its upcoming eighth season. Barris announced the news with an emotional Instagram post on Friday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s creative team and cast lobbied for an additional six episodes of the comedy on the Disney-owned ABC. “In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for — and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!” Barris wrote, along with a video announcing the news. “This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we’ve started along the way. None of this would have been possible without our audience and supporters, who have championed the show every step of the journey; allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of Family, Culture, and the World in general. All the while allowing us to talk about things that people were not supposed to talk about, period, and especially on a network television comedy.”