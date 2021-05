One legislator in Illinois wants policies in the state banning certain hairstyles in schools to be updated. WSIL-TV reported that State Senator Mike Simmons’ (D-Chicago) legislation to end discriminating against students’ hairstyles in schools passed in the Illinois Senate and now awaits consideration in the House of Representatives. According to the legislation, schools cannot “prohibit hairstyles historically associated with race, ethnicity, or hair texture.” Protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, and twists are specifically included.