(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council last night interviewed the two finalists for Willmar City Administrator. However, they are delaying making their final choice until they get complete information on background checks for Tyler Brooks of South Daytona Florida and Dana Schoening of Sweetwater Texas. Before last night's special city council meeting, Brooks and Schoening toured Willmar and appeared before a Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce gathering and a meet and greet event at The Barn Theatre. Brooks is a Captain in the U.S. Air Force and he will be leaving the service in October. He and his wife have 5 children, and Brooks says if hired he plans to get fully immersed in youth sports activities...