COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen has resigned, saying that he has lost the trust of the university. "After focused discussions with President Bob Caslen, University of South Carolina Board of Trustees Chair C. Dorn Smith III, MD has announced that President Caslen has tendered his resignation," the school said in a statement Wednesday night. "Chairman Smith thanked President Caslen and his wife Shelly for their service to the university during the challenges of the last two years."