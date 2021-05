The state House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill that would require employers to disclose a job’s “wage range” to applicants. HB 6380 would mandate the disclosure of a position’s expected compensation range by businesses to applicants either upon the applicant’s request or at the time an offer of employment is made, whichever comes first. Employees would have the right to inquire about their position’s wage range annually. The proposal also changes the standard used to determine if an employer is committing gender-based wage discrimination, requiring employees to provide equal pay for comparable work, not just equal work.