The Toyota RAV4 appeared for the 1996 model year in the U.S., and it’s now in its fifth generation. It was also the top-selling SUV in 2020. It even sells better than the ever-popular Toyota Camry. It’s practical, efficient, and good-looking, explains Kelley Blue Book. The 2021 Toyota RAV4 is available in gas-powered, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid versions. It’s so popular that you might already own one or be thinking of getting one. If so, you might be wondering how many miles your Toyota RAV4 will last.