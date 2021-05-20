Amanita Design releases very first Samorost game on mobile

The Division is one fork of Ubisoft’s expansive roster of games set in the Tom Clancy universe, which includes other popular series like Rainbow Six and Splinter Cell. The first The Division game launched back in 2016 on then-current consoles and PC to an overwhelmingly positive response, crushing tons of previous Ubisoft records for sales and active players. In 2019 The Division 2 was released to an even more positive response, and the game has been gaining new content and multiplayer features in the time since then. Today Ubisoft posted an update on where things are at and where things are heading with The Division universe and that included confirmation of previously announced new content for The Division 2 launching later this year, an update on a The Division movie, a brand new free to play console and PC spinoff game called The Division Heartland, and the announcement of a brand new mobile title in development.