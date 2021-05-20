Amanita Design releases very first Samorost game on mobile
Amanita Design has launched Samorost for mobile devices with newly remastered assets. It is now available to play on iOS and Android. Originally released in 2003, Samorost was an adventure game where you played as a tiny gnome, exploring a strange world, solving puzzles and interacting with the unique things that populate this land. It featured odd graphics take from real-life photos which added to the uneasiness of it, but also helped to mould an identity out of the series.www.pocketgamer.com