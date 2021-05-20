newsbreak-logo
The Wheel of Time: Amazon Confirms Season 2 For Real This Time

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
Cover picture for the articleA day after the news of a second season renewal was confirmed and then unconfirmed over the course of about five minutes and one single tweet on Wednesday, Amazon and showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) made it official on Thursday. The streaming service's live-action adaptation of Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time" novels will be getting a second season- and as we shared yesterday, the show's Twitter account posted (then pulled and now reposted) a look at the cover to the Season 2 script. Specifically, Episode S02E01 "A Taste of Solitude," written by Amanda Kate Schuman (The Blacklist, Berlin Station)- who IMDB lists as writing S01E02 "Shadow's Waiting."

