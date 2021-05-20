Volusia School News, May 21, 2021

FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools recently elected longtime area attorney Luis R. Gracia of Port Orange to its board of directors. Mr. Gracia is a partner and vice president at the law firm of Rue & Ziffra. Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, he attended the University of Puerto Rico’s main campus in Rio Piedras before transferring to Florida Southern College in Lakeland, where he graduated in 1994 with a bachelor's degree in political science. Mr. Gracia obtained his law degree in 1998 from Texas Southern University in Houston.