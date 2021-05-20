newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Volusia County, FL

Volusia School News, May 21, 2021

By For Hometown News
hometownnewsvolusia.com
 14 hours ago

FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools recently elected longtime area attorney Luis R. Gracia of Port Orange to its board of directors. Mr. Gracia is a partner and vice president at the law firm of Rue & Ziffra. Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, he attended the University of Puerto Rico’s main campus in Rio Piedras before transferring to Florida Southern College in Lakeland, where he graduated in 1994 with a bachelor's degree in political science. Mr. Gracia obtained his law degree in 1998 from Texas Southern University in Houston.

www.hometownnewsvolusia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Port Orange, FL
Government
City
Port Orange, FL
Volusia County, FL
Education
Volusia County, FL
Government
City
Lakeland, FL
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valdosta State University#University Of Puerto Rico#High School#Florida Southern College#The University Of Florida#Daytona State College#Community Schools#Florida College#Area Schools#Volusia School News#Rue Ziffra#Texas Southern University#30 Member Board#Futuresvolusia Org#N Atlantic Ave#Children Volusia#Civic Leaders#Area Business#Graduation Ceremonies#Mentoring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Volusia County, FLhometownnewsvolusia.com

Volusia County council seat gets 2 early challengers

Chase Tramont knows a thing or two about service to the community. He has been a pastor in Georgia and Daytona Beach, an educator in Port Orange, and serves on the Port Orange City Council. Recently he announced his candidacy for Volusia County Council District 2. Mr. Tramont, whose full-time...
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Florida StateFlorida Times-Union

Florida education commissioner says he fired Amy Donofrio; now her legal team's responding

A Duval County teacher who hung a Black Lives Matter flag in her classroom says she heard she was fired through a YouTube video. On Monday, Amy Donofrio's legal team released a statement criticizing a recent guest speaking engagement from Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at Hillsdale College, a private conservative school in Michigan. Corcoran used Donofrio as an example while speaking about critical race theory and curriculum oversight and announced that he had her fired.
Florida Statenewsdaytonabeach.com

DOH: Over 9.5 Million Vaccinated In Florida

Daytona Beach, FL - New findings from the Florida Department of Health (DOH) say over 9.5 million people have been vaccinated as vaccine availability continues to open up around the country. As of Sunday (May 16) afternoon, 9,577,875 people received a vaccine in the state. Of that grand total, 2,023,060...
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com CORAL SPRINGS, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A local Florida State University student is among those convicted by a federal jury of charges including conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Ariel Apperlyn Smith of Coral Springs will be sentenced at a later date. This is […] The article GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Ormond Beach, FLfox35orlando.com

Baby dolphin washes ashore at Central Florida beach, officials say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A baby dolphin has washed ashore at a Central Florida beach, officials said. The Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue confirmed to FOX that a dolphin, measured between three to four feet long, washed ashore in Ormond Beach. They said that the dolphin, which was specifically...
Volusia County, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Volusia is growing fast. So are concerns about over-development

DAYTONA BEACH — Less than a decade ago, the local economy here was still in the grips of the Great Recession with real estate development activity practically at a standstill. New development was largely viewed as a sign of hope and optimism. Volusia County Chair Jeff Brower is one of...
Volusia County, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Class Notes: Tomorrows Leaders program and more

FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools graduated 41 high-school juniors from its 32nd annual Tomorrow’s Leaders program, which develops young leaders for our community. Students participate in five half-day virtual seminars conducted by community leaders. Each seminar is designed to familiarize students with key businesses and agencies in Volusia County,...