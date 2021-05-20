PrintWatch: Image Comics Gives BTGTF Offer To Shops For Second Prints

The biggest event on the Marvel Comics calendar is almost upon us, as the X-Nation prepares for the Hellfire Gala. The X-Men and all the attendees are breaking out their finest outfits for the big occasion, well, and we've got your exclusive first look at the start of the anticipated Gala in a new preview of Marauders #21. As you can see starting on the next slide, there's a lot riding on the Hellfire Gala for Krokoa, but then again if anyone can pull it off, it's the Marauders, even if some of the attendees aren't that thrilled to be in attendance.