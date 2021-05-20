newsbreak-logo
PrintWatch: Image Comics Gives BTGTF Offer To Shops For Second Prints

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know that BOGOF means Buy One Get One Free. But what about BTGTF? Well, in this case, it's Buy Three, Get Two Free. Image Comics is issuing a number of second printings this week, and encouraging retailers to stock up by making the discount deal more appealing, and putting more copies on shelves where they may., potentially be bought. And also making the print runs of second printings a little moe financially savvy.

bleedingcool.com
