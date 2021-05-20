newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Biden administration sets Senate Nord Stream 2 briefing after pushback on sanctions waivers

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 hours ago

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - Officials from President Joe Biden’s administration agreed to brief U.S. Senate committee staff on Monday about its decision to waive some sanctions related to Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, after some lawmakers - some of Biden’s fellow Democrats as well as Republicans - questioned the decision.

“They will be up here in front of the (Senate Foreign Relations) committee,” Senator Jim Risch, the panel’s senior Republican, told reporters on Thursday, who also noted that he expected Secretary of State Antony Blinken would be asked about the decision when he appears at a hearing on Tuesday.

A State Department report sent to Congress on Wednesday concluded that Nord Stream 2 AG - the company behind the Russian gas pipeline to Germany - and its CEO, Matthias Warnig, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, engaged in sanctionable activity. But Blinken immediately waived those sanctions, saying that it was in the U.S. national interest.

“I don’t understand. Do they not want to make Putin mad? I don’t get that. Do they not want to get Germany mad?” Risch said during a meeting with reporters. He said he has discussed the matter with Blinken and others, but had not had specifics.

A Risch aide said the committee had asked for a staff-level briefing after the Nord Stream decision was announced and the administration had agreed. He said it would take place on Monday, but they did not yet have details on who would be speaking.

Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the foreign relations panel, also opposed the decision to waive the sanctions. He said on Wednesday after the announcement that he expected to hear “very soon” about the administration’s plans moving forward. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Reuters

Reuters

124K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Jim Risch
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Committee#U S Sanctions#U S Senate#Russian Lawmakers#Republican Lawmakers#Senate Nord Stream#Democrats#Republicans#State Department#Nord Stream 2 Ag#President Joe Biden#Foreign Relations#Secretary#Senator Bob Menendez#Reporters#Hearing#Specifics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Related
U.S. PoliticsAOL Corp

Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel - sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration approved the potential sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel, and congressional sources said on Monday that U.S. lawmakers were not expected to object to the deal despite violence between Israel and Palestinian militants. Three congressional aides said Congress was officially...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Biden backs Israel but criticism rises in US

As it has for decades, Israel has counted on the United States as a diplomatic shield in its latest crisis. But once unwavering US support is looking increasingly precarious as calls grow on the left to advance Palestinian rights. With violence that has killed more than 200 people, mostly Palestinians, entering a second week, Israel has emerged as rarely before as a partisan issue in Washington with members of former president Donald Trump's Republican Party boasting of unstinting backing of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The line of President Joe Biden has been consistent with previous Democratic administrations -- no public daylight with Israel but diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring calm. Biden's approach has won praise from Israel but few other places.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden 'expressed his support' for Israel-Hamas ceasefire directly to Netanyahu

President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday he is joining calls for a ceasefire in the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict. Biden, according to a readout of the call with the Israeli leader released by the White House Monday evening, "reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks" and "welcomed efforts to address intercommunal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem."
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Under pressure, Biden works for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and aides worked behind the scenes on Monday pressing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid what one source said was frustration over Israel’s bombing of a Gaza building that housed some news organizations. Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate Republicans readying new infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republicans are expected to unveil a new infrastructure proposal as early as Tuesday as optimism grows about a possible bipartisan deal that would cover a fraction of President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is leading the Republican infrastructure drive, told...
Presidential ElectionThe New Yorker

How Pramila Jayapal Views the Biden Administration

As Joe Biden laid out a grand vision for his Presidency, in a speech before Congress late last month, cameras caught Representative Pramila Jayapal standing and applauding. Behind her face mask, she later told an aide, she was smiling. This was not the Joe Biden whom progressives like Jayapal expected to see when he meandered out of the Democratic pack and vanquished their champions, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, in last year’s primaries. That was the avuncular centrist who persuaded enough voters that he was the safe choice to beat Donald Trump in November. But this Joe Biden is going much, much bigger. As Jayapal said, “President Biden has risen to the moment, and I really do give him an ‘A’ in what he’s done so far. It’s been bold, it’s been progressive, it’s been what the country needs.”
POTUSNBC News

Biden faces Israeli-Palestinian fighting he wasn't expecting — or prepared for

WASHINGTON — For President Joe Biden, the eruption of violence between Israel and the Palestinians is a crisis he not only did not expect, but was not prepared to confront. Despite being one of the most experienced foreign policy experts among recent presidents, Biden had made it clear he wanted to focus his foreign policy on China primarily, as well as on restarting talks with Iran to re-enter and strengthen the nuclear accord negotiated under former President Barack Obama, and toughen but normalize the post-Trump U.S. stance toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden revokes controversial Trump orders on monuments, immigration

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday revoked a series of controversial executive orders issued by the Trump administration, striking down his predecessor's decisions in areas ranging from monument protection to immigration restrictions. Biden revoked a measure issued by former President Donald Trump following the Black Lives Matter protests that...
Presidential Electionkjluradio.com

Governor Parson joins group of governors asking President Biden to crack down on migrants

Governor Mike Parson joins governors from 19 other states, calling on President Joe Biden to take action at the country’s southern border. In a letter dated May 11th, the governors demand “decisive action” as migrant children continue to cross into the U.S. The governors accuse Biden of creating a border crisis. They’re critical of his halting the border wall construction, the elimination of asylum agreements, and his asking states to house migrant children.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

The Biden Doctrine

BREAKING INVESTIGATIONS NEWS — “Prosecutors Seek Cooperation of Trump Confidante, Subpoena Manhattan Private School,” WSJ … “Gaetz associate signals he will plead guilty in federal case, a worrisome development for the congressman,” WaPo. The guiding philosophy of President JOE BIDEN is simple: prioritization. “As you’ve all observed,” Biden said in...