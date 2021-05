Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs 5/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Montreal Canadiens will play the first game of their back-to-back match against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, CAN, on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 7:00 PM (EDT). The Canadiens are in town after playing two nights in a row. The game before that, though, ended in a 3-2 victory for the Montreal team over the Maple Leafs. The Canadiens now have a record of 24-18-9 since their victory over Toronto. The Canadiens are averaging 2.83 goals per game this season. Montreal is 4th at 24-19 in the NL North Division.