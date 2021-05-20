newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trinidad, TX

Weekend Round-up

By Shelli Parker sparker@athensreview.com
Posted by 
Athens Daily Review
Athens Daily Review
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUjSQ_0a5qLp6z00

Jana’s Boutique-Sip N Shop

Enjoy wine, appetizers, swag bags and door prizes while shopping boutique clothing from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21 at 115 E. Tyler St. Athens.

Open Mic night at Trinidad VFW

Feel like you could give Beyonce a run for her money? Join Chris Marholz for a night of open mic singing from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, May 21 at 305 St. Hwy 31 E. Visit Chris at the sound booth to sign up.

Shoot Well: 5H Shooting Sports and Hope Springs Water

Hope Springs Water and 5H are teaming up to help share water in a thirsty world. Take aim at a prize with your team and support a good cause at the first annual Shoot Well event, starting at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 22 at 19105 CR 4235, Frankston.

There will be a 14 station course with four man teams. Children and pets are welcome with supervision and a parent or guardian present. This will be an alcohol free event.

Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams, bring your own ammo (120 rounds), protective eyewear, ear plugs, cash for mulligans and course games. Bring your own ATV. Gun rentals and ammo are available for purchase.

Prices are $100 per shooter or $400 a team. Sign up at www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-shoot-well-event-tickets-146486239285

Butterflies and Blooms at Yesterland Farm

Yesterland Farm is hosting its first Butterflies and Blooms event with lots of activities planned for the kids and parents to enjoy, including butterfly attractions, flower fields, roller coasters, animal town, photo ops, live music and food. Yesterland Farm is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and Memorial Day. Visit www.yesterlandfarm.com/pricing for details and tickets.

Athens Daily Review

Athens Daily Review

Athens, TX
879
Followers
99
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Athens Daily Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Frankston, TX
City
Trinidad, TX
Athens, TX
Lifestyle
City
Athens, TX
City
Tyler, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Round Up#Wine#Shooting Sports#Memorial Day#Door Prizes#Team Sports#Shop Pets#Cash Prizes#Shoot Well#Atv#Boutique Sip N Shop Enjoy#Mic Night#Butterfly Attractions#Swag Bags#Appetizers#Trinidad Vfw Feel#St Athens#Open Mic Singing#Animal Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Athens, TXWeatherford Democrat

TVCC to unveil new spirit logos in ceremony May 25

A new era at Trinity Valley Community College begins Tuesday, May 25 when new spirit logos are unveiled at a ceremony in the administration building on the Athens campus. The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. It will also be webcast by the Cardinal Sports Network on the college’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook Live.
Athens, TXAthens Daily Review

Community Yard Sale Fairview...

Fairview Cottages 1600 S. Palestine Street, Athens. ( backs up to Lakeland Medical) Saturday May 8th 8:00 am - 12pm., if wheather permits. Rain will postpone until Saturday May 15th 8:00 am - 12pm. You might be interested in. Loved & Listed. Estate Sale. for the Paroline Family. 532 Bryson.
Athens, TXPosted by
Athens Daily Review

Family Peace Project to host Waffle Breakfast

He Family Peace Project will host its 20th annual waffle breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the First United Methodist Church. Gluten-free and sugar-free options are available with multiple toppings including apple cinnamon, strawberries, blueberries, peach and various syrups. The event serves as one of...
Athens, TXAthens Daily Review

Farmers Market now open weekly

The Athens Tx Farmers Market had a great turnout of vendors and guest Saturday. The weather was cloudy but nice and there was a huge variety of items. The Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from May to October behind the Texan.
Athens, TXPosted by
Athens Daily Review

Pancake Day returns Tuesday, with changes

Kiwanis Pancake Day is one of Athens’ longest lasting traditions, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been changes along the way. The 2021 version is 6 a.m to 8 p.m, Tuesday, May 4 at the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Tickets are $6 pre-sale and $7 at the door.
Athens, TXPosted by
Athens Journal

Athens events calendar

(ATHENS, TX) Athens is ready for live events. With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.