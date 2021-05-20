Weekend Round-up

Jana’s Boutique-Sip N Shop

Enjoy wine, appetizers, swag bags and door prizes while shopping boutique clothing from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21 at 115 E. Tyler St. Athens.

Open Mic night at Trinidad VFW

Feel like you could give Beyonce a run for her money? Join Chris Marholz for a night of open mic singing from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, May 21 at 305 St. Hwy 31 E. Visit Chris at the sound booth to sign up.

Shoot Well: 5H Shooting Sports and Hope Springs Water

Hope Springs Water and 5H are teaming up to help share water in a thirsty world. Take aim at a prize with your team and support a good cause at the first annual Shoot Well event, starting at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 22 at 19105 CR 4235, Frankston.

There will be a 14 station course with four man teams. Children and pets are welcome with supervision and a parent or guardian present. This will be an alcohol free event.

Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams, bring your own ammo (120 rounds), protective eyewear, ear plugs, cash for mulligans and course games. Bring your own ATV. Gun rentals and ammo are available for purchase.

Prices are $100 per shooter or $400 a team. Sign up at www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-shoot-well-event-tickets-146486239285

Butterflies and Blooms at Yesterland Farm

Yesterland Farm is hosting its first Butterflies and Blooms event with lots of activities planned for the kids and parents to enjoy, including butterfly attractions, flower fields, roller coasters, animal town, photo ops, live music and food. Yesterland Farm is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and Memorial Day. Visit www.yesterlandfarm.com/pricing for details and tickets.