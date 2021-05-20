newsbreak-logo
My Friend Peppa Pig Announced For PC & Consoles

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOutright Games announced this morning that they have a new cartoon video game on the way with My Friend Peppa Pig. The game will be a little unique in the idea that Peppa won't just be talking to you as she does with the audience at home during the show, but instead, you'll be a new character in the game joining her on adventures as if you were a part of the show. The game is set to be released sometime in Q3 2021 for PC and all three major consoles. You can read more from the announcement below!

bleedingcool.com
