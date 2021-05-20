My Friend Peppa Pig Announced For PC & Consoles

Outright Games announced this morning that they have a new cartoon video game on the way with My Friend Peppa Pig. The game will be a little unique in the idea that Peppa won't just be talking to you as she does with the audience at home during the show, but instead, you'll be a new character in the game joining her on adventures as if you were a part of the show. The game is set to be released sometime in Q3 2021 for PC and all three major consoles. You can read more from the announcement below!