Little Rock, AR

Fired ARDOT employee was lead inspector for 9 'critical bridges' over past year

THV11
 8 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the employee who failed to report the crack in the I-40 bridge in 2019 was the lead inspector for nine 'critical bridges' over the last year. That person was fired Monday morning after 2019 drone footage revealed the...

